Wanna be an umpire? Sauk Valley Community College offers class taught by IHSA official

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will offer an umpiring class beginning Monday, June 19.

The class is open to students ages 15 and older.

Attendees can learn how to umpire youth-level baseball and softball games. The class features guest speakers, field work, observation assignments, and class and online assessments. The class will be taught by IHSA official Thomas Nance.

The cost is $89. Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from Monday, June 19, through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For information, call 815-835-6212.