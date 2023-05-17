SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Alice Sotelo

Sterling senior trackster Alice Sotelo is the defending Class 2A state champion in the triple jump, and she’s been hitting her stride again both in that event and the sprint relays the past few weeks. She broke her own school record in winning the triple jump at the Western Big 6 Meet on May 5, leaping 11.76 meters; she also ran on the runner-up 4x100, 4x200 & 4x400 relay teams. She also won the triple jump at the Sterling Night Relays on April 28, while taking second in the 4x100 & 4x200 and third in the 4x400 at that meet.
At the 2A Sterling Sectional last Thursday, Sotelo qualified for this weekend’s IHSA State Meet in the triple jump and all three relays; she is seeded third in the triple jump entering Friday’s preliminiaries.
Soetlo has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to building toward a strong finish to the season?
Sotelo: I think the biggest key has been continuing to be mentally strong. Last year it was easy for me to do that because I didn’t have a title, but this year I am the defending state champion, and knowing that I have to live up to that has made it hard to continue to stay mentally strong and push through every bit of this season, even the bad parts.
How do you feel things are coming together for the state meet?
Sotelo: Things are coming together great. This season I made it a goal to get my teammates to come to state with me, and I did exactly that. I have been preparing myself for this meet all season, and I’m excited and ready to see what my teammates and I will pull off.
How different has it been this season as the defending state champion?
Sotelo: It has been extremely different. Last year I went to every meet just known as Alice Sotelo, and this year I went to every meet known as Alice Sotelo, the triple jump state champion. In all honesty I do enjoy it, but it has allowed me to humble myself, and I have learned many things from something no one would expect to be a lesson.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Sotelo: My favorite thing about this season has definitely been the bond I built with my team. I got to know every one of my teammates in different ways, and I really enjoyed the relationship I had with each of them. They each taught me how to be an even better leader, and they helped me have the best senior season someone could have.
What’s your favorite thing about track & field in general?
Sotelo: My favorite thing about track and field is the environment. No matter the place, time, or weather, every person who came to compete at a meet, will compete. It is such a competitive environment no matter what, and being the competitive person I am, I absolutely love that.
What’s your favorite memory of Sterling track & field?
Sotelo: My favorite memory is definitely winning Friday Night Relays two years in a row. Both years my team came together and went out and competed, even against the best teams in our conference, and even the state. We all did what we had to do both of those nights, and I will never forget the support my team had for each other in every race and event.
What’s your favorite movie?
Sotelo: I absolutely love all of the Avengers movies. I am a huge Marvel fan, so I definitely would not be able to choose one movie.
What is your perfect meal?
Sotelo: My perfect meal would be my mom’s steak tacos, an elote with extra lime, and some chocolate chip pancakes.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Sotelo: I would like to have invisibility, because being able to go places without being seen just sounds amazing to me.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Sotelo: Definitely any Eminem song. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem is my go-to song, and was even before I participated in track. I also listen to “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar, and it never fails to get me in the right mind set.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Sotelo: Any song by The Lumineers or Mumford & Sons. “Little Lion Man” and “Ho Hey” are two of my favorites.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Sotelo: I would go to Italy because I absolutely love Italian food and I would just eat everything in sight there.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Sotelo: My favorite class is either AP Psych or English. I love the friends I have in those classes, and every day there is always something new to laugh about.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Sotelo: I’m not sure I have a favorite professional team, but my favorite athlete is Yulimar Rojas, the current triple jump world record holder.
You get to have dinner and talk track & field with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Sotelo: Allyson Felix, Usain Bolt, and Florence Griffith-Joyner. All of these athletes had an impact on the track & field world, and I would want to know how they pushed through all of the struggles and hard times in their careers, and what they did to continue to stay on top.