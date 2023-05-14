SVM area roundup: Dixon baseball splits DH vs. Rochelle; Morrison softball beats Oregon, Polo at Oregon Jamboree

The Dixon Dukes lost to the Rochelle Hubs 10-0 in Game 1, then bounced back with a 12-4 win in Game 2 of their Saturday doubleheader in Rochelle.
In Game 1, the Dukes were limited to two hits – one each by Aiden Wiseman and Tyler Shaner. Ari Selmani drew three walks.
In Game 2, Quentin Seggebruch and Selmani had three hits apiece, and Quade Richards added two hits. Selmani had three RBIs and Seggebruch and Richards chipped in two RBIs each. Alex Harrison and Seggebruch scored three runs each.
Richards earned the complete-game win, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned), striking out two with no walks.
Baseball
Forreston 7, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1: The Cardinals built a 3-0 lead after two innings, then scored four runs in the sixth inning in an NUIC crossover win over the Wildcats.
Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 4 and Carson Akins went 2 for 3 for Forreston. Erdmann, Akins and Alec Schoonhoven had two RBIs apiece, and Akins and Owen Greenfield each hit a triple.
Alex Ryia pitched four innings for the Cardinals, allowing two hits and one earned run, striking out one with one walk. Daniel Koehl struck out two with no walks and one hit in two scoreless innings and Alex Milnes surrendered one hit in one scoreless inning.
Softball
Morrison beats Oregon, Polo at Oregon Jamboree: The Fillies’ Bella Duncan went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and pitched a two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over the Hawks.
Duncan struck out eight and walked four.
Jordan Eads went 4 for 4 with two doubles and Allie Anderson chipped in two RBIs for Morrison.
Ava Hackman pitched four innings for Oregon, allowing three hits and three runs, striking out four with two walks.
Leaders for the Fillies against Polo were Bayleigh Brewer, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Duncan, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Bella Scachette, who went 3 for 3 and Kiyah Wolber, who went 2 for 4.
Marissa Folkers earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and one run, striking out 13 with two walks.
The Marcos’ Camrynn Jones pitched four innings against Morrison, allowing five hits and one run, striking out four with one walk.
Marquette 13, Forreston 2 (6 inn.): The Crusaders scored a run in every inning – with a pair of three-run innings in the third and fifth – in a six-inning nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Rylee Broshous went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Hailey Greenfield went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead Forreston. Broshous and Sydney Greenfield scored the Cardinals’ runs.
Marquette’s Taylor Cuchra homered twice, and Makayla Backos and Emma Rinearson homered once each.