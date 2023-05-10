SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Sienna Stingley

Sterling junior pitcher Sienna Stingley has been clutch for the Golden Warriors both at the plate and in the circle all season. She had 3 hits and 4 RBIs and also struck out 9 in 4 hitless, scoreless innings in a win over Quincy on April 25. She allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in 5 innings, with 5 strikeouts and no walks in a win over Morrison on April 26. She pitched a 5-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and 1 walk in a in over Rock Island on April 27.
To cap off the week, she had a walk-off home run in the 9th inning to top Newman on April 28, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, the homer, and 4 RBIs at the plate, as well as 19 strikeouts and 2 walks in 9 innings in the circle, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) and 6 hits.
Stingley has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing so well this season?
Stingley: We improved where we needed to in order to put us in a better place as a team.
How do you feel things are coming together as the postseason gets closer?
Stingley: I feel super confident in the team because our bond on and off the field is so strong, and I think that’s a major factor that you have to have going into the postseason.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Stingley: Hitting the game-winning home runs against Newman and Dixon.
What’s your favorite thing about softball in general?
Stingley: I love the competitiveness of the game.
What’s your favorite memory of Sterling softball?
Stingley: Pitching in the state tournament as a freshman.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Stingley: Step Brothers is my favorite movie, and Dance Moms is my favorite TV show.
What is your perfect meal?
Stingley: Texas Road House Steak and shrimp with mash potatoes
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Stingley: Teleportation because I’m always having to be somewhere
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Stingley: I listen to Headlines by Drake or any song by 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, or Yeat.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Stingley: No songs in particular, but SZA, Kid Laroy, and Drake.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Stingley: Italy because of the beautiful sights and the food.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Stingley: Anatomy because it’s very interesting.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Stingley: The Florida Pride softball team, and my favorite athlete is Hope Trautwein.
You get to have dinner and talk softball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Stingley: I would love to talk softball with Rachel Garcia, Megan Faraimo, and Hope Trautwein because they’ve been in the most competitive games and are very talented pitchers. I want ask them about their mental approach before games, work ethic, and how they continue to believe in themselves every day even when the odds are against them or when many people are rooting for their failure.