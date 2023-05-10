SVM area roundup: Dixon, Rock Falls, Oregon, Newman all win baseball games

The Dixon Dukes scored in every inning except the first in an 11-3 Big Northern Conference win over Genoa-Kingston on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Quade Richards was 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, and James Leslie had two hits and drove in two runs for Dixon (15-6, 14-2 BNC). Aiden Wiseman had a hit and two RBIs, Alex Harrison and Quentin Seggebruch each had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Bryce Feit, Max Clark and Kyan Adkins also drove in runs for the Dukes.
Harrison allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking three and hitting a batter. Feit didn’t allow a baserunner and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.
Rock Falls 5, North Boone 4: Brady Richards allowed just two earned runs and struck out five in six innings on the mound, and also went 3 for 4 with a double as the Rockets won a Big Northern game at home.
Carter Schueler was 3 for 3 at the plate for Rock Falls.
Oregon 2, Stillman Valley 1: The Hawks conceded a first-inning run, then pitched a shutout the rest of the way and scored two fifth-inning runs to win the Big Northern Conference contest.
Dom Terlikowski earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and one earned run, striking out five with three walks.
Josh Crandall and Keaton Salsbury scored the runs, and Miley Smith had one RBI for Oregon, which won for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in the last seven.
Aiden Cicogna took the loss in six innings for Stillman Valley. He allowed two unearned runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two.
Newman 11, East Dubuque 1 (6 inn.): The Comets took control of a nonconference home game with six runs in the fourth, then finished it off with a three-run sixth.
Brendan Tunink was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs for Newman (16-7), and Garet Wolfe had a pair of singles, scored a run and drove in two. Daniel Kelly homered and drove in three runs, Joe Oswalt had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Garret Matznick had a pair of singles and scored twice. Nolan Britt added two RBIs as eight different Comets either had a hit or scored a run.
Kyle Wolfe had his fourth straight strong start, allowing one run and four hits, with five strikeouts and no walks.
Hall 13, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): Kyler Lapp was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers East victory in Manlius.
Mac Resetich was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Hall. Ashton Pecher was the winning pitcher, as he allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Elijah Endress was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Bureau Valley.
Alden-Hebron 2, AFC 1: The Green Giants scored two fourth-inning runs, then stopped a Raiders rally short for a nonconference win.
Carson Rueff drove in Mitchell McPheron for the only Ashton-Franklin Center run.
Michael Cochrane pitched four innings for the Raiders, allowing two earned runs and two hits, striking out six with one walk. Jordan Harris threw a shutout over the remaining three innings, allowing three hits, striking out eight and walking four.
Justin Gritmacker earned the complete-game win for Alden-Hebron, allowing one unearned run and four hits, striking out 12 with three walks.
Durand-Pecatonica 3, Polo 1: The Rivermen scored a run in the first, fifth and sixth innings to top the Marcos in an NUIC crossover home game.
Jacob Monaco went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Polo. Dawson Foster scored its only run in the seventh inning.
Nolan Hahn took the loss in six innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and six hits, striking out six without a walk.
Marengo 10, Forreston 3: The Indians scored six third-inning runs and cruised to a nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 4 to lead Forreston, while Brendan Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann each had an RBI for the Cardinals.
Only three of the 10 runs allowed by five Forreston pitchers were earned, and they also combined to allow nine hits and eight walks, with three strikeouts.
Softball
Sterling 15, Alleman 0 (4 inn.): The Golden Warriors exploded for 11 first-inning runs on their way to a Western Big 6 win on Senior Night.
Katie Dittmar hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs for Sterling (19-6, 11-2 WB6), and Olivia Melcher singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Marley Sechrest added a single, a double, a run and two RBIs, and Ellie Leigh and Katie Taylor also drove in two runs each. Sienna Stingley added an RBI, and Lauren Jacobs scored three runs for the Warriors.
Leigh struck out eight and walked one in a one-hitter.
Rock Falls 15, Byron 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets scored a run in every inning – with six runs in the second – on their way to a five-inning shutout win over the Tigers in a Big Northern Conference road game.
Rylee Johnson and Katie Thatcher had three hits apiece, and Jeslyn Krueger and Olivia Osborne each homered for Rock Falls (23-5, 13-1 BNC); Johnson hit a triple and tied Osborne for the team lead with three RBIs. Krueger chipped in two RBIs and tallied two hits to match Patty Teague, Zoe Morgan, Maddie Morgan and Osborne; Brooke Howard hit a triple and scored three runs for the Rockets.
Thatcher pitched three perfect innings with five strikeouts, and Ari Reyna threw the remaining two innings to complete the shutout, allowing one hit and striking out two with one walk.
Winnebago 6, Dixon 3: The Duchesses rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the fourth, but ‘Bago scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to pull out a Big Northern win at home.
Bailey Tegeler doubled and drove in two runs, and Aly Moore also had a double and an RBI for Dixon (3-13, 3-10 BNC). Kennedy Haenitsch, Kiley Gaither and Morgyn Bailey each scored a run, and Haenitsch, Elly Brown, Allie Abell and Ava Valk each added a single for the Duchesses.
Bailey allowed six runs and nine hits in a complete game, striking out three and walking one.
Newman 10, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): Carlin Brady’s third hit of the game was a walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth as the Comets scored in every inning in a nonconference win at home.
Brady also doubled twice and finished with three RBIs, and Madison Duhon was 4 for 4 with three doubles, four runs and two RBIs for Newman (15-8, 8-5 TRAC East). Brenleigh Cook had two hits, including a two-run home run, and also scored twice, while Ady Waldschmidt added a single, a double, a run and two RBIs. Lucy Oetting and Sophia Ely each had two hits and a run, and Addison Foster added a single, a run and an RBI for the Comets.
Waldschmidt struck out six and walked three in a four-hitter.
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Madison Smith homered, drove in four runs and scored twice as the Storm rolled to a Three Rivers East victory in Manlius.
Smith also combined with Carly Reglin for a no-hitter for BV (12-12, 6-5 TRAC East), while Liana Ledergerber was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Polo 9, Pecatonica 3: The Marcos shook off a cold stretch with a five-run sixth inning, then tacked on four more runs in the seventh to put away the Indians in an NUIC crossover game on the road.
Sydnei Rahn went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Camrynn Jones and Lindee Poper chipped in two RBIs apiece for Polo; Rahn and Poper both hit a double, and Grace Miatke and Ali Danekas scored two runs each.
Jones pitched six innings for the win, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out 10 with two walks.
Orangeville 5, Forreston 3: The Broncos scored two runs in both the second and third innings, then added an insurance run in the sixth to finish off the host Cardinals in an NUIC crossover contest.
Jenna Greenfield went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored one run to lead Forreston.
Aubrey Sanders took the loss in a complete game, allowing five runs and seven hits, striking out one and walking three.