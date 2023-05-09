Newman tabs Bahrs, Martin for head coach jobs

STERLING – Newman announced the hiring of two new varsity head coaches on April 27.
Brian Bahrs, an assistant wrestling coach at Newman for the past four seasons and a former Newman state champion wrestler, takes over for the retiring Daryl Dieterle, who stepped down this offseason after nearly 40 years with the program. Herb Martin, a longtime assistant basketball coach at Rock Falls High School and member of the 1999 Rock Falls state championship team, replaces interim girls basketball coach Sean Fowkes.
Both will be first-time varsity head coaches.
Newman athletic director Justin Stevenson is excited to see what both men will bring to their respective teams this winter.
“Brian brings experience as a former state champion and as an assistant coach. His knowledge and understanding of what it means to be a Newman wrestler will be his biggest asset. You can also see how much he loves the kids, and he’ll push them to maximize their potential,” Stevenson said.
“Herb also brings experience as a former state champion and as an assistant coach at different spots. He is going to push the girls hard to bring back Newman girls basketball. His energy, excitement and passion are evident, and I can’t wait to see what he does with the program.”
Martin served as a varsity boys basketball assistant from 2013-15, then coached freshman boys from 2015-19 and sophomore girls from 2019-20, and spent 2020-23 as a girls varsity basketball assistant, all at Rock Falls.
Now, he’s ready to run the show at the varsity level.
“It’ll be exciting, it’ll be challenging, but I think I’m up for the challenge,” Martin said. “My goal is just to improve the program year by year. Coming in, that’s my goal. Build a program from the elementary level all the way up through high school.”
As an external hire, Martin hasn’t had a chance to work with the Newman players yet, but he’s looking forward to meeting them and is excited to see what they can do when their offseason work begins.
“I just have a love for the game. I love teaching the game of basketball,” Martin said. “I have a good idea of what I want to do in my head [from a system standpoint], but I need to see the players’ ability and I need to see what the players can do for me first. You can’t go in there and force something on them, you have to see what you have [and adjust].”
Bahrs won three individual state championships for the Comets, taking the title at 152 pounds in 2010 and 2012, and at 160 in 2013. As an internal hire, his familiarity with his wrestlers and the program should be a great asset. He’s expecting to have all but one of his wrestlers from the 2022-23 season back, including two state-tournament level performers in 2023 runner-up Carter Rude (138 pounds) and fifth-place finisher Brady Grennan (126).
After learning under Newman hall of famer Dieterle for the past four years, Bahrs is ready to make the step up to varsity head coach.
“Daryl’s a great guy. I think he’s been coaching on and off at Newman for probably the last 40 years. Not only was he knowledgeable with wrestling and showing techniques, he did a really good job of showing these kids how to be young men,” Bahrs said. “He was definitely an example of that day in, day out. The biggest thing I take from Daryl is the impact he had on kids, just by the way he lived his life.
“It’s a lot of pressure, because there’s a lot of deep tradition and success at Newman’s program, but it’s also exciting to be able to continue the legacy that this program’s had and the success they’ve had. I think we’re set up for having a successful year this upcoming season. I believe I have my entire team back besides one wrestler. There’s definitely a lot of excitement, and I think we’re going to have a great year this upcoming season.”