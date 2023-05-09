Newman tabs Bahrs, Martin for head coach jobs

Newman's Brian Bahrs celebrates his 152-pound state title at the 2012 IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign. Bahrs, who also won state championships in 2010 and 2013, has been hired as the Comets' new wrestling head coach. The Comets also hired a state champion to take over the girls basketball program in Herb Martin, a member of the 1999 Rock Falls title team. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)