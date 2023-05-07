SVM area roundup: Newman tennis takes 2nd at Hub Invite; Oregon softball, AFC baseball roll to wins

The Newman boys tennis team took second at the four-team Rochelle Hub Invite on Saturday, finishing one point behind host Rochelle (15 points). Princeton took third with 13, and Mendota was fourth with 8.
The Comets were led by four second-place finishes: Ryan Partington (No. 1 singles), Logan Palmer and JP Ryan (No. 1 doubles), Raul Reyes-Zamora and Carson Palmer (No. 2 doubles), and Andrew Downs and Sam Neisewander (No. 3 doubles).
Partington defeated Mendota’s Matt Miller 8-0 and Rochelle’s Jimmy Chavez 8-2.
Logan Palmer and Ryan defeated Mendota’s Johnny Diaz and Cameron Escatel 8-3, and Princeton’s Asa Gartin and Landon Davis 8-2.
Reyes-Zamora and Carson Palmer defeated Princeton’s Jackson Mason and Jack Orwig 9-7, and Mendota’s Trekker Klema and Dagen Setchell 8-2.
Downs and Neisewander defeated Princeton’s Levi Boggs and Landon Fairbanks 8-6, and Mendota’s Trey Lee and Landon Lee 8-1.
Hiram Zigler got a 9-7 win against Rochelle’s Mark Green at No. 2 singles.
Softball
Oregon 18, South Beloit 3 (5 inn.): The Hawks scored nine second-inning runs and rolled to a five-inning nonconference win over the Sobos.
Ella Dannhorn doubled twice and drove in five runs on three hits, Haleigh Burkhart went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk, and Ava Hackman, Abigail Fletcher and Laila Anderson added two hits each for Oregon. Hackman had four RBIs, Burkhart scored four runs, and Reilee Suter scored three runs and drove in two.
Hackman pitched four innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven with two walks.
Baseball
Oregon 18, South Beloit 3 (4 inn.): The Hawks scored a run in every inning – including an 11-run fourth – to top the Sobos in four innings.
Miley Smith, Dom Terlikowski and Keaton Salsbury had two hits apiece for Oregon; Salsbury and Josh Crandall had four RBIs apiece, while Smith chipped in two RBIs. Terlikowski doubled on both hits, and Smith, Crandall and Gavin Morrow scored three runs each.
Kylar Early pitched three scoreless, hitless innings for the win, striking out five with two walks.
Ashton-Franklin Center 6, River Ridge 1: The Raiders took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, then added runs in the fourth and sixth to finish off the Wildcats.
Aaron Lester, Jordan Harris and Griffin Bushman each went 2 for 4 for Ashton-Franklin Center. Carson Rueff had two RBIs and pitched three innings for the win, allowing three hits and zero runs, striking out four with four walks.
Lester went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out one with three walks.
Forreston splits doubleheader: The Cardinals beat East Dubuque 13-10, then fell to Hononegah 10-0 in a pair of road contests at East Dubuque.
In the opener, Forreston answered a nine-run third inning with 10 runs over the last three.
Patrick Wichman went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two walks, and Alex Ryia, Carson Akins and Brendan Greenfield added two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Alec Schoonhoven, Greenfield and Ryia had two RBIs apiece.
Daniel Koehl pitched two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out two with no walks.
Akins doubled on the only Forreston hit versus Hononegah.
Warren/Stockton 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): The Warhawks scored 12 second-inning runs on their way to a four-inning shutout win over the Marcos.
Brady Broshous and Alex Altfillisch pitched two innings each in a one-hitter; Broshous struck out three and walked none without surrendering a hit; while Altfillisch struck out three, walked one and conceded one hit.
Reed McNutt went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a triple for Warren/Stockton.
Nolan Hahn had the only hit for Polo.