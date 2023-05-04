SVM area roundup: Newman softball pulls away in win over West Carroll

The Newman softball team grabbed an early lead, then pulled away late for a 14-3 win over West Carroll in a nonconference game Wednesday in Thomson.
Jess Johns was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and an RBI, and Sophia Ely was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Comets (12-8). Madison Duhon led off the game with a solo home run and finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Lucy Oetting ripped a pair of doubles and also had two runs and two RBIs, and Carlin Brady had two singles and scored three times.
Ady Waldschmidt, Amiya Rodriguez and Leah Kalina also drove in runs for Newman, which led 4-1 after the first inning, stretched the lead to 8-1 after the top of the fifth, then scored six runs in the top of the seventh to finish strong.
Waldschimdt allowed three unearned runs and three hits in a complete game, striking out 12 and walking four.
Kendal Asay (6 IP) and Maddie Eppenstein (1 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs and 12 hits in the circle for West Carroll (1-21), with five strikeouts, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Orion 8, Fulton 6: The Steamers led 5-1 through two innings, but the Chargers scored four runs in the third and three more in the fifth to win a nonconference game at Drives Park.
Emily Kane was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Brooklyn Brennan had a single, a run and three RBIs for Fulton. Annaka Hackett also drove in a run, and Belle Curley scored twice.
Brennan took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs, nine hits and a walk in five innings, with four strikeouts. Addison Hartman gave up a hit and struck out four in two innings of shutout relief.
Baseball
Fulton 6, Orion 5: The Steamers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a nonconference win at Drives Park.
Conner Sheridan singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Fulton, and AJ Boardman added two RBIs and a run. Dom Kramer hit a solo home run and scored twice, and Payton Curley and Ryan Eads each had two singles and scored a run for Fulton, which trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring once in that inning to start the comeback.
Kramer allowed five runs (two earned) and four hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts, a walk and two hit batsmen. James Crimmins struck out two, walked two and hit a batter in an inning of hitless, scoreless relief.