SVM area roundup: Sterling, Rock Falls roll to softball victories

The Sterling softball team pounded out 12 hits and didn’t commit an error in a 7-2 win over Moline on Monday in a Western Big 6 makeup game on the road.
Lily Cantu and Katie Taylor each had two RBIs, and Ellie Leigh was 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Warriors (16-4, 9-1 WB6). Katie Dittmar singled, tripled, drove in a run and scored another, and Mya Lira was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Sienna Stingley allowed two runs (one earned) and seven hits in a complete game, striking out eight and walking four.
Rock Falls sweeps Rockford Lutheran: Abby Whiles pitched two shutouts as the Rockets beat the Crusaders 8-0, then 16-0 in three innings in a Big Northern Conference doubleheader.
In Game 1, Whiles, Patty Teague and Rylee Johnson had two hits apiece for Rock Falls; Whiles, Teague and Olivia Osborne all homered. Whiles racked up three RBIs and Teague chipped in two RBIs; Teague also hit a double.
Whiles earned the complete-game win, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
The Rockets (20-4, 10-1 BNC) scored 14 first-inning runs in the Game 2 win. Johnson and Katie Thatcher each went 3 for 3; Thatcher homered, tripled and had four RBIs, and Johnson tripled with three RBIs. Zoe Morgan doubled twice and had three RBIs, and Teague scored three runs.
Whiles had two hits and two RBIs, and earned the win, allowing just one hit, striking out seven and walking one.
Genoa-Kingston 11, Dixon 3: The Duchesses fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and never recovered in a Big Northern Conference road loss.
Delaney Bruce had two hits and an RBI, Bailey Tegeler and Ava Valk also drove in runs, and Allie Abell added a pair of singles for Dixon (3-11, 3-8 BNC).
Only six of the 13 runs were earned for Morgyn Bailey, who also gave up 13 hits, a walk and a hit batter, with four strikeouts.
Oregon 5, Stillman Valley 4: Ava Hackman hit a home run, and Haleigh Burkhart scored the winning run as the Hawks edged the Cardinals in Big Northern Conference play at Oregon Park West.
Emma Schlichtmann lasted 4 2/3 innings in the circle for Oregon, allowing one unearned run and two hits, striking out two and walking five.
Newman 12, Princeton 9: The Comets won a Three Rivers East slugfest on the road, as seven different players drove in runs.
Carlin Brady and Lucy Oetting each had two RBIs to lead Newman (11-7, 6-4 TRAC East), while Amiya Rodriguez ripped a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Ady Waldschmidt was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, and Jess Johns went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Sophia Ely and Brenleigh Cook each had two hits and an RBI, and Oetting and Cook each scored twice for the Comets, who took the lead with a seven-run third inning.
Waldschmidt allowed six runs and six hits in three innings, striking out five and walking five. Johns pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs and six hit, with three strikeouts and three walks.
St. Bede 3, Bureau Valley 2: Reagan Stoudt went 2 for 2 with an RBI to help the Bruins top the Storm in a Three Rivers East game in Peru.
Ella Hermes was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out 13 batters and walking three in a complete game.
Carly Reglin went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Bureau Valley, while Madison Smith struck out 10 batters.
Rockridge 20, Morrison 0 (4 inn.): The Rockets pounded out 16 hits and scored 10 runs in second and third innings en route to a four-inning Three Rivers West win over the Fillies.
Allie Anderson went 2 for 2, and Emery Brewer went 1 for 1 to lead Morrison.
Kendra Lewis earned the complete-game win for the Rockets with a three-hit shutout, striking out six with one walk.
Baseball
Rock Falls 17, Oregon 4: The Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, topping the Hawks at Oregon Park West.
Gavin Sands went the distance on the mound for Rock Falls, allowing two earned runs while striking out eight; he also had a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Isaiah Kobbeman was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
After beating Winnebago twice last week, the Rockets topped Rockford Lutheran 10-1 last Friday behind Carter Schueler’s two home runs and four RBIs.
Princeton 13, Newman 3 (6 inn.): The Comets led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but the host Tigers scored four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and six in the sixth to close out a Three Rivers East win.
Kyle Wolfe had two hits and scored a run, Brendan Tunink hit a solo home run, and Jaesen Johns and Joe Oswalt each added an RBI for Newman (11-7, 7-4 TRAC East). Garret Matznick also scored a run.
Four Comet pitchers combined to give up 10 earned runs, 12 hits, four walks and a hit batsman, while striking out two.
Noah LaPorte, Augie Christiansen and Ryan Brucker all homered for Princeton; LaPorte had four RBIs, and Christiansen drove in three.
Riverdale 19, Erie-Prophetstown 0 (4 inn.): The Rams scored 10 third-inning runs, and Jake Willems pitched a perfect game with eight strikeouts to fuel a Three Rivers West win over the Panthers.
Dawson Peterson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Gavin Jenkins tallied three RBIs for Riverdale; both scored three runs. Willems added two hits and two RBIs.
Bryce Jespon took the loss for Erie-Prophetstown.
Girls soccer
Dixon 6, Rockford Lutheran 0: Avery Burmeister and Arielle Tefiku each scored a pair of goals as the Duchesses shut out the Crusaders in a Big Northern Conference game at Sauk Valley Community College.
Carlie Cook and Micki Worrell also scored goals, and Maddy McLane and Zoey Williams each had five saves in goal for Dixon (9-6, 7-1 BNC).
Oregon 6, Faith Christian 0: Alyssa Mowry and Teagan Champley scored two goals apiece, and Kenna Wubenna scored one goal and assisted on two others as the Hawks shut out the Falcons.
Emily Watters chipped in one goal, and Olivia Wynn and Anna Stender added one assist each for Oregon.
Sarah Eckardt and Sophia Stender combined for the shutout; Eckardt made one save, and Stender had two.
Boys tennis
Sterling 5, Mendota 0: The Golden Warriors swept a nonconference dual on the road.