SVM Athlete of the Week: Polo’s Cheyenna Wilkins

Polo sophomore pitcher Cheyenna Wilkins has been steady all season this spring for the Marcos. She threw a 1-hit shutout with 9 strikeouts and also hit a solo home run in a win over Alden-Hebron on April 15. She also picked up the win in relief on April 18 against Amboy, allowing 1 run and 4 hits in 2 innings, with 2 strikeouts. She was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and also pitched a complete game in a win over Amboy on April 21, allowing 3 runs (0 earned), 5 hits and 2 walks, with 8 strikeouts.
Wilkins has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing well early on this season?
Wilkins: Just communicating, playing together as a team, and getting along.
With a young team, what’s been the key to meshing together?
Wilkins: We’ve known each other and played together in more than one sport for 5+ years, so we really have the chemistry that helps bring us together.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Wilkins: Being around the people that I go to school with and playing the sport I love the most, it’s really fun!
What’s your favorite thing about softball in general?
Wilkins: Just the game itself, especially the people I play with, whether it’s school or travel. I just love how competitive it can get.
What’s your favorite memory of Polo softball?
Wilkins: Getting my first home run my freshman year on varsity against Forreston.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Wilkins: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Law and Order: SVU
What is your perfect meal?
Wilkins: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo and a Dr. Pepper
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Wilkins: The ability to know what people are thinking, I just think it would be cool and somewhat beneficial (ha ha).
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Wilkins: Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot, She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy by Kenny Chesney, and anything by Eminem
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Wilkins: Golden Hour by JVKE, Die For You (remix) by The Weeknd, and Favorite Song by Toosii
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Wilkins: The Netherlands to play softball, because some of my travel softball family have gone and it just seems like an amazing experience. There are also so many sites I would love to see there as well.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Wilkins: Power weightlifting; I like being in a class where I can move around.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Wilkins: USSSA Pride is my favorite professional team, and Monica Abbott is my favorite athlete.
You get to have dinner and talk softball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Wilkins: Monica Abbott, Jocelyn Alo, and Cat Osterman, because I have always looked up to them as a kid, and softball player myself. Especially with Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman being lefty pitchers like me.