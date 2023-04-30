SVM area roundup: Rock Falls softball sweeps Sycamore; Oregon baseball edges Polo

The Rock Falls softball team swept Sycamore in a home doubleheader on Saturday. The Rockets rallied to a 10-8 win in Game 1 with a five-run seventh inning, then rallied again for an 8-7 win in Game 2 with seven runs over the last three innings.
In Game 1, Olivia Osborne went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run and a double, and Brooke Howard, Katie Thatcher and Abby Whiles added two hits apiece for Rock Falls. Thatcher drew two walks and Patty Teague chipped in two RBIs.
Thatcher pitched five innings for the win, allowing six hits and one earned run, striking out 10 and walking two.
In Game 2, Howard went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, while Whiles, Osborne and Maddie Morgan added two hits apiece. Osborne homered again and Thatcher hit a triple. Rylee Johnson and Jeslyn Kruger chipped in two RBIs apiece for the Rockets.
Whiles earned the win, allowing 12 hits and seven runs (four earned), striking out three with one walk.
Softball
St. Bede 10, Amboy 0 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt struck out 11 batters and walked one in a no-hitter, and went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Bruins past Amboy in five innings.
Baseball
Oregon 10, Polo 9: The Hawks trailed the Marcos 6-2 through six innings but surged with an eight-run seventh inning for the nonconference win.
Keaton Salsbury went 3 for 4, Logan Weems went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, and Miley Smith went 2 for 3 for Oregon; Smith scored three runs.
Weems pitched three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs, striking out five and walking two; Kyler Early earned the win with 2 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs (one earned), striking out three with no walks.
Gage Zeigler went 3 for 4 and Gus Mumford went 2 for 3 for Polo; both had three RBIs.
Sterling swept by Quincy in doubleheader: The Golden Warriors lost 16-1 in four innings, then 14-10 in nine innings in a pair of Western Big 6 road games against the Blue Devils.
In Game 1, Trevor Dir drove in Dylan Ottens for the only Sterling run.
Quincy’s Owen Zanger homered and had two hits, and Joe Schroeder added two hits and three RBIs.
The Golden Warriors led Game 2 10-6 through three innings, but the Blue Devils scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh to force extras, then won in the ninth on a Tykell Hammers grand slam.
Hammers finished 2 for 6 with seven RBIs.
Ottens and Drew Nettleton had two RBIs apiece, and Braden Birdsley, Bryce Hartman and Dir scored two runs each for the Golden Warriors; Nettleton had two hits and Birdsley drew three walks.
Brady Lowe pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out nine with one walk.
Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Milledgeville 6: The Royals scored six runs in the first two innings, then added insurance runs in the fifth and seventh to put away the Missiles.
Bryson Wiersema, Connor Nye and Cayden Akers had two hits apiece for Milledgeville; Akers scored two runs.
HBR’s Martin Ledbetter was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run and a double; Ledbetter also scored four runs.
Forreston 9, Genoa-Kingston 7: The Cardinals went up 3-0 in the first inning, then retook the lead for good with a two-run sixth inning, and pitched two scoreless innings to finish the win.
Kendall Erdmann went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles, and Brendan Greenfield went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a triple for Forreston; Owen Greenfield, Alex Ryia and Brady Gill also had two hits each.
Ryia lasted three innings on the mound, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned), striking out one and walking one.
Eastland splits doubleheader vs. Stillman Valley: The Cardinals tied the Cougars with a first-inning run, then added five runs in the second and third to finish a 6-1 nonconference win in Game 1. The Cougars turned the tables in Game 2, scoring five runs in the fifth inning for a 5-3 win.
Cole Huber drove in Tanner Stern for the only Eastland run in Game 1.
In Game 2, the Cougars’ Hunter Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple.
Miller earned the win with six innings on the mound. He allowed four hits and three unearned runs, struck out two and walked four. Trevor Janssen struck out one and walked none in one scoreless, hitless inning of relief.