SVM area roundup: Oregon softball edges Rochelle; Oregon soccer shuts out Princeton

The Oregon softball team beat Rochelle 2-1 in a nonconference home game on Friday, scoring the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on a Madi Shaffer RBI single.
Reilee Suter and Ella Dannhorn scored the runs for the Hawks.
Emma Schlichtmann pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one unearned run and three hits, striking out 10 without a walk.
Morgan Smardo took the loss in a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits, striking out 13 and walking five.
St. Bede 10, Morrison 2: The Bruins jumped ahead with a three-run first inning, then added runs in every inning but the third for a Three Rivers crossover win over the host Fillies.
Jordan Eads went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Kiyah Wolber went 2 for 4 to lead Morrison.
Baseball
Bureau Valley 7, Erie-Prophetstown 4: The Panthers tied the game 3-3 with three runs over the fifth and sixth innings, but the Storm answered with a four-run seventh to securing the Three Rivers crossover win in Prophetstown.
Elijah Endress went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Ayize Martin and Sam Wright each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Bureau Valley; Wright scored three runs. Freshman Logan Philhower went5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits, with eight strikeouts and four walks. Bryce Helms allowed one run, one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win, striking out two.
Tucker VanDeWostine went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk to lead Erie-Prophetstown. Braedyn Frank pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits, and struck out 10 batters with no walks; Bryce Jepson took the loss in relief.
Rochelle 6, Forreston 2: The Hubs grabbed the lead with a two-run first inning, then added runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings to finish off the Cardinals.
Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 2, and Carson Akins and Brendan Greenfield drove in the runs for Forreston. Alex Milnes struck out two batters, walked none, and allowed one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Alec Schoonhoven and reliever Owen Greenfield.
Girls soccer
Oregon 5, Princeton 0: Alyssa Mowry scored two goals and assisted on two more to lead the Hawks past the Tigresses in a nonconference road game.
Mya Engelkes, Teagan Champley and Jazmyne Swope scored one goal each, and Sophia Stender and Olivia Wynn chipped in one assist apiece for Oregon.
Goalkeeper Sarah Eckardt recorded three saves in a shutout.
Boys track & field
BV 5th at Eureka: The Storm scored 47 points at the Roger Washburn Invite, placing behind host Eureka (116), El Paso-Gridley (83.5), Chillicothe IVC (72) and Stanford Olympia (60).
Elijah House had the lone win for Bureau Valley, taking the 400 in 51.32 seconds. He also ran to second in the 800 (1:58.55), and took part in two runner-up relays. He teamed with Dylan Macklin, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo in the 4x400 (3:38.22), and joined Gallardo, Roth and Maddox Moore in the 4x800 (8:32.91).
Owen Larkin, Eli Attig, Beau Spencer and Brady Hartz ran to third in the 4x200 (1:38.64), and Attig, Macklin, Hartz and Payton Walowski finished fourth in the 4x100 (46.57) for the Storm.
Girls track & field
Roger Washburn Invite: Bureau Valley placed 13th with 13 points in Eureka, as the host team won with 117.33 points to easily outdistance runner-up El Paso-Gridley (67) and third-place Stanford Olympia (59).
Jillian Hulsing had the top finish for the Storm, taking third in the high jump (1.47 meters). Maddie Wetzell finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:56.67), and the quartet of Connie Gibson, Kate Salisbury, Ashlyn Maupin and Addison Wessel ran to fifth in the 4x200 (1:53.13) and sixth in the 4x100 (53.43 seconds).
Lynzie Cady was sixth in both the 400 (1:04.66) and shot put (9.18 meters), and Wessel added a seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.70 seconds).