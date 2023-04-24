SVM Athlete of the Week: Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby

Milledgeville freshman Kendra Kingsby has had a hot start to her first varsity season both at the plate and in the circle. She just missed the cycle on April 8 against West Carroll, finishing 4 for 4 with 2 doubles, a triple and 6 RBIs in a win over the Thunder at the Pearl City tournament. She also doubled, homered, drove in 3 runs and scored 3 more in a win over Eastland on April 10, and she was 3 for 4 with 3 doubles, an RBI and 3 runs in a win over Polo on April 11; she also doubled and scored a run in a win over Polo on April 13.
Kingsby has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing well early on this season?
Kingsby: For me personally, the biggest key was being comfortable, as well as having a good connection amongst teammates.
What has the adjustment been like for you as a first-year varsity player?
Kingsby: Living in a small town, and having played volleyball with the varsity in the fall, I knew all the upperclassmen and already felt comfortable with them, so it hasn’t felt like too big of an adjustment for me.
With some veterans & a lot of younger players, what’s been the key to the team meshing together?
Kingsby: Everyone already knowing each other, and the upperclassmen always being welcoming, has made it very easy for this team to mesh. Coach Adolph always makes sure to include everyone in practice as well.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Kingsby: Receiving Athlete of the Week is so exciting! This is definitely a highlight of my season. The support I receive from my teammates, coaches, family and community has been amazing! Playing varsity as a freshman has been great, and I’m not going to lie: I love hitting homers!
What’s your favorite thing about softball in general?
Kingsby: I am a pitcher, but I would have to say my favorite part of softball in general is hitting.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Kingsby: My favorite movie is Top Gun: Maverick, and my favorite TV show is Stranger Things.
What is your perfect meal?
Kingsby: My favorite meal would be a tie between my mom’s french fry casserole, and meatloaf with mashed potatoes and corn.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Kingsby: I would love to be able to control the elements, because I love nature.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Kingsby: I love listening to rap before a game.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Kingsby: Anything by James Arthur or Zach Bryan.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Kingsby: I would travel to Hawaii for the beaches, food and culture.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Kingsby: My favorite class is Early World History, because I love learning about different eras of civilization.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Kingsby: I don’t really watch professional sports, but I love watching college. My favorite college team is the Texas Longhorns volleyball team, and my favorite athlete is Megan Faraimo, who is a pitcher from the UCLA softball team.
You get to have dinner and talk softball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Kingsby: I would choose Megan Faraimo and Monica Abbott, because they are both amazing pitchers, and Jocelyn Alo, because she is an amazing hitter with a lot of dingers.