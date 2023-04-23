SVM area roundup: Polo baseball tops Orangeville in 4 innings; Dixon baseball falls to Freeport in 6

The Polo Marcos scored 15 third-inning runs and rolled to a 20-1, four-inning NUIC win over the Orangeville Broncos in Polo on Saturday.
Nolan Hahn went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Logan Nelson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Marcos. Hahn, Carter Merdian, Billy Lowry and Jacob Monaco scored three runs apiece. Merdian had two hits, and Lowry and Brady Wolber chipped in two RBIs each.
Scott Robertson earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and one unearned run, and striking out six with one walk.
Baseball
Freeport 15, Dixon 0 (6 inn.): Zach Arnold pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, and the Pretzels scored 10 sixth-inning runs in a nonconference win over the Dukes.
Quade Richards had the only hit for Dixon.
Ryan Coon went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Freeport.
Oregon 5, Ashton-Franklin Center 4: The Raiders jumped ahead with a four-run fourth inning, but the Hawks answered with a two-run fifth to retake the lead for good.
Miley Smith and Jack Washburn had two hits apiece for Oregon. Smith pitched five innings, allowing two hits and four runs (one earned), striking out three and walking three.
Freshman Justin Collins earned the win, walking one batter in two scoreless, hitless innings.
Jordan Harris and Griffin Bushman had the hits in a two-hit effort for Ashton-Franklin Center. Harris tripled on his. Carson Rueff pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Raiders, allowing seven hits and three runs, striking out five and walking one.