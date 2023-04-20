SVM area roundup: Wolfe pitches perfecto as Newman rolls past E-P

Behind a perfect game from senior Kyle Wolfe, the Newman baseball team defeated Erie-Prophetstown 15-0 in four innings in a Three Rivers crossover contest Wednesday in Sterling.
Wolfe struck out five and didn’t allow a baserunner for the Comets (?), and he also went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs to help his own cause.
Garret Matznick was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Joe Oswalt had two singles, drove in three runs, and scored another for Newman. Jaesen Johns added two singles, two runs and two RBIs, and Brendan Tunink was 1 for 1 with four runs scored and two RBIs; he walked twice and was hit by a pitch once. Garet Wolfe, Daniel Kelly and Isaiah Williams each had a hit and an RBI; Williams ripped a double.
Nate Packer took the loss for Erie-Prophetstown, and Bryce Jepson and Bryce VanDeWostine pitched in relief.
AFC 7, Milledgeville 4: The Raiders built a 7-0 lead through four innings, then fended off a four-run seventh to win an NUIC South game in Ashton.
Auden Polk had two hits and three RBIs, Aaron Lester also drove in three runs, and Caleb Thomas had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice to lead Ashton-Franklin Center.
Jordan Harris earned the win with five shutout five innings, striking out eight and walking three.
Karter Livengood hit a triple and had two RBIs for Milledgeville; he also pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief of tarter Cayden Akers, with two strikeouts and no walks. Akers and Colton Hendrick each added an RBI.
Softball
Newark 3, Newman 2: The Comets trailed 3-0 going into the seventh before a late rally came up short in a nonconference loss at home.
Ady Waldschmidt and Brenleigh Cook each had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, with Jess Johns and Amira Rodriguez scoring the runs for Newman. Madison Duhon added a pair of singles.
Waldschmidt pitched a shutout over the first three innings, allowing one hit and three walks. Johns came on in the fourth and gave up three runs and five hits over the final four innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Newark scored two runs in the fifth inning and tacked on another in the sixth.
Milledgeville 24, AFC 5 (4 inn.): The Missiles scored seven runs in the first inning, then added 12 more in the second in an NUIC South win in Ashton.
Kendra Hutchison was 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored, and Lily Smith had a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored for Milledgeville. Makayla Meier had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, and Loren Meiners tripled, drove in a run and scored three times.
Maliah Grenoble and Marissa Sturrup each had two hits and two runs scored; Sturrup also added an RBI. Kendra Kingsby and Addison Janssen each had an RBI and scored twice, and Carlynn Hackbarth and Hannah Foster also drove in runs for the Missiles.
Sturrup allowed five runs (three earned) and two hits in five innings, with nine strikeouts and five walks. Hutchison didn’t allow a run or a hit in an inning of relief, striking out one.
Alexis Schwarz had a double and two RBIs for AFC, and Skylar Wilcox also drove in a run. Claire Freeman had the other hit for the Raiders.
Girls soccer
Oregon 8, Rockford Lutheran 1: Anna Stender had a hat trick, and Mya Engelkes scored two goals as the Hawks rolled over the Royal Lions in a Big Northern Conference road game.
Alyssa Mowry had a goal and two assists, and Jazmyne Swope and Teagan Champley also scored for Oregon (6-1-2, 4-0 BNC). Olivia Wynn, Addison Rufer, Noelle Girton and Gracie Prose had one assist each.
Sarah Eckardt had two saves for Oregon.
Boys track & field
BV wins in Orion: The Storm scored 251 points to more than double-up Rockridge (113) and host Orion (109) at the Charger Invite.
Elijah House was part of four wins for Bureau Valley, taking the 400 (53.11 seconds) and 800 (2:11.83), and also running legs in two relay victories. He teamed with Dylan Macklin, Benjamin Roth and Justin Moon to take the 4x400 (3:47.90), and joined Adrian Gallardo, Andrew Roth and Austin Hanabarger to win the 4x800 (9:06.24).
Roth swept the distance races, taking the 1,600 (5:08.83) and the 3,200 (11:19.48), while Brock Shane won the 110 hurdles (19.40) and 300 hurdles (47.83) and took second in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Macklin won the pole vault (8-6) and took second in the 110 hurdles (20.03) and 300 hurdles (48.74).
Brady Hartz won the 200 (25.18) and was runner-up in the 100 (11.98), and Moon won the triple jump (37-1) and took third in the 110 hurdles (20.13). Jon Dybek was second in the shot put (40-3) and fourth in the discus (115-3), and Landon Hulsing placed second in both the high jump (5-4) and triple jump (36-4.5).
Maddox Moore was third in both the 1,600 (5:22.61) and 3,200 (12:09.62), Gallardo placed third in the 800 (2:12.83), Roth took third in the 300 hurdles (49.05), and Cameron Lemons added a third in the pole vault (7-6) for the Storm.