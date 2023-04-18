SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler

Dixon sophomore center fielder Bailey Tegeler has had a strong start to the 2023 season for the Duchesses. She was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, RBI & 4 runs scored in a win over Byron on April 6. She also walked twice and scored the Duchesses’ lone run in a loss to Oregon on April 5. And she was 4 for 4 with a double, home run, 5 RBIs & 4 runs scored in a win over Rockford Lutheran on April 3.
Tegeler has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing well early on this season?
Tegeler: Keeping focus and motivating each other.
How has the adjustment been so far for a young team replacing so many starters from last season?
Tegeler: It’s been hard, but the team work and dedication is there – but there is still improvement we as a team have to make.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Tegeler: Spending time with my teammates in school and out of school.
What’s your favorite memory of Dixon softball?
Tegeler: My favorite memory is playing in the regional championship last season.
What’s your favorite thing about softball in general?
Tegeler: Building bonds with the girls on the team.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Tegeler: My favorite TV shows are Outer Banks and All American.
What is your perfect meal?
Tegeler: My perfect meal is steak, corn, and mashed potatoes and gravy.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Tegeler: If I could have a superpower, it would be to travel to the future. l’ve always wanted to know what our future might look like in a couple years.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Tegeler: A song that gets me fired up before a game is All of The Lights by Kanye West, because it puts me in a good mood, and my teammates as well.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Tegeler: I listen to Morgan Wallen or Zach Bryan to relax.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Tegeler: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would chose to go to Bora Bora because I love the beach and it’s pretty there.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Tegeler: My favorite class is weight lifting, because I like to lift and it helps me improve my strengths.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Tegeler: My favorite professional team is USSSA Pride, and Haley Cruse is my favorite athlete because she is a amazing role model to me and many others.
You get to have dinner and talk softball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Tegeler: If I could have a dinner with three people, I would choose Sis Bates, Haley Cruse, and Cat Osterman.