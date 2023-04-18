SVM area roundup: Rock Falls nips Oregon; Sterling rolls past Rocks

Katie Thatcher pitched a five-hitter, and Brooke Howard and Rylee Johnson homered to lead the Rock Falls softball team past Oregon 2-1 in a Big Northern Conference matchup in Rock Falls.
Both home runs were solo shots, and Patty Teague added a double for the Rockets (12-3, 5-0 BNC), who scored in the first and fifth innings. Thatcher struck out 10 without a walk in a complete game, allowing one earned run in the top of the seventh.
Reilee Suter and Laila Anderson each had a pair of hits for the Hawks; Suter doubled, and also scored the lone run on Anderson’s RBI. Ava Hackman allowed two runs and five hits in five innings pitched, striking out two and walking three. Emma Schlichtmann gave up a hit in a scoreless inning of relief.
Sterling 12, Rock Island 2: The Golden Warriors finished off a Western Big 6 win at home with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to move into a tie for first place in the league with Geneseo.
Lauren Jacobs was 2 for 2 with a solo home run and two runs scored, and Ellie Leigh was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs for Sterling (10-3, 6-0 WB6). Katie Taylor and Carley Sullivan each drove in a pair of runs and scored one, Sienna Stingley added a double and an RBI, and Katie Dittmar doubled and scored twice. Nine different Warriors scored runs.
Stingley allowed two runs (one earned) and seven hits in a complete game, striking out six and walking one.
Morrison 13, Monmouth-Roseville 3: The Fillies pulled away for their first Three Rivers West win with three-run innings in the fourth, sixth and seventh.
Jordan Eads was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs for Morrison (7-5, 1-4 TRAC West), and she also allowed three runs and seven hits in a complete game in the circle, striking out eight without a walk.
Bella Duncan singled and doubled, Kiyah Wolber doubled and drove in two runs, and BayLeigh Brewer added three RBIs for the Fillies, who led 4-2 going into the bottom of the second.
Boys tennis
Sterling 8, Alleman 1: The Golden Warriors swept the singles matches against the Pioneers in a Western Big 6 road win.
Brecken Peterson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Connor Pham won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Pham teamed with Elias Jensen to win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for Sterling. Jensen won 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 at No. 3 singles.
Benjamin Boze won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles, Yamaan Alkhalaf was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 5 singles, and Servando Diaz won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.
Brady Shank and Iker Zaragoza picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles for the Warriors.