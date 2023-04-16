SVM area roundup: Dixon boys track & field dominates Hub Relays; Rock Falls softball wins big against Galesburg

The Rock Falls softball team scored five runs in the third inning and four runs in the sixth in an 11-3 nonconference win over Galesburg in Rock Falls on Saturday.
The Rockets’ Zoe Morgan was a double shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammates Brooke Howard, Katie Thatcher and Patty Teague had two hits apiece. Teague had two RBIs and Morgan scored four runs.
Abby Whiles earned the complete-game win, allowing seven hits and three runs, striking out seven and walking two.
Annalisa Gibbons went 3 for 3 and Hannah Dillbeck had three RBIs for the Silver Streaks.
Softball
Forreston 15, Dixon 4, 5 inn.: Rylee Broshous homered and doubled and drove in five runs on three hits as the Cardinals rolled over the Duchesses in five innings.
Brooke Boettner hammered a solo home run on her only hit for Forreston, while Alaina Miller went 3 for 3 with one RBI and Hailey Greenfield went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Miller and Broshous scored three runs each. Boettner and Broshous’ homers came on back-to-back at-bats.
Ana Kate Phillips homered for Dixon and drove in all four of its runs; Ava Valk added two hits for the Duchesses.
Aubrey Sanders earned the complete-game win, allowing four hits and four runs (two earned), striking out seven and walking three.
Oregon 22, Mendota 7, 5 inn.: The Hawks pounded out 22 hits in a five-inning nonconference win over the Trojans.
Abree Barker led the offensive assault for Oregon, going 5 for 5 with four RBIs, two doubles and three stolen bases. Ava Hackman, Ella Dannhorn and Gracen Pitts chipped in three hits apiece, while Abigail Rogers and Emma Schlichtmann added two hits apiece. Hackman doubled three times and had four RBIs, and Pitts had three RBIs.
Schlichtmann pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run, striking out three and walking one.
Fulton 7, Eastland 0: Addison Hartman pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk, and the Steamers scored three runs in the first and fourth innings in the NUIC win over the Cougars.
Madyson Luskey hit a solo home run, Annaka Hackett went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brooklyn Brennan drew four walks for Fulton.
Gracie Steidinger and Kennidee Bryant had one hit each for Eastland.
Lena-Winslow 6, Amboy 1: The Panthers scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the sixth on the way to a NUIC win over the Clippers.
Addison Shaw and Peyton Payne each went 3 for 4 to lead Amboy.
Hailee Schiess went 4 for 4, including a home run and a double, to pace Le-Win.
Baseball
Oregon 3, Pearl City 1: The Hawks jumped ahead with a two-run fourth inning, then added a seventh-inning insurance run in a nonconference win over the Wolves.
Gavin Morrow and Kade Girton had two hits each for Oregon. Girton had two RBIs.
Miley Smith pitched six innings for the win, allowing three hits and one run, striking out seven and walking three. Dom Terlikowski threw one inning of scoreless, hitless relief, striking out one batter and walking one.
Tanner Perdue took the loss in a complete game, allowing six hits and three runs, striking out six and walking one.
Forreston swept in home doubleheader: The Cardinals fell 18-9 to Rock Falls in nonconference action, then lost 8-5 to Dakota in NUIC play.
Austin Castaneda and Isaiah Kobbeman led the Rockets with three hits each in Game 1. Kobbeman homered, scored four runs and had two RBIs. Cadon Schulz doubled on both of his hits, drew two walks and had three RBIs in the 16-hit game for Rock Falls.
Alec Schoonhoven and Kendall Erdmann each went 3 for 4 for Forreston in Game 1. Schoonhoven had four RBIs and Erdmann scored three runs. Carson Akins had two hits and drew two walks for the Cardinals.
In Game 2, Owen Greenfield and Brady Gill led Forreston with two hits apiece. Gill had three RBIs.
Fulton 3, Eastland 1: The Steamers took control with a two-run fourth inning and leaned on a combined one-hitter from pitchers Ethan Price and James Crimmins to seal the NUIC win.
Price, Crimmins and AJ Boardman drove in the Fulton runs.
Price pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, striking out four and walking two. Crimmins finished the remaining three innings, striking out three with no hits, runs or walks.
Ethan Kessler had the only hit for the Cougars. Cole Huber drove in Allyn Geerts for the one run.
Max McCullough took the loss in six innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned), striking out six and walking two.
Lena-Winslow 16, Amboy 6, 5 inn.: Tucker Lindenmeyer and Landon Whelchel scored two runs each, while Quinn Leffelman and Brody Christofferson scored one run apiece in the Clippers’ five-inning NUIC loss to the Panthers.
Ashton-Franklin Center 11, West Carroll 0, 5 inn.: Carson Rueff and Aaron Lester combined for a three-hitter and the Raiders scored six fourth-inning runs in a five-inning NUIC win over the Thunder.
Auden Polk and Rueff had two hits apiece to lead Ashton-Franklin Center. Griffin Bushman and Polk had two RBIs apiece.
Kai Kostellari, Logan Thulen and Winter Harrington had one hit each for West Carroll.
Rueff surrendered three hits in four shutout innings and struck out seven with one walk. Lester struck out the side in one inning of scoreless relief.
Boys track & field
Freeport Invitational: Monroe was the team champion with 486 points, Sterling secured second with 404 and Rock Falls took third with 322 at the seven-team meet in Freeport.
The Golden Warriors won 24 out of 45 events.
Joseph Holcomb won the A 100 meters in 11.9 seconds and Cale Ledergerber won the B 100 in 11.57 seconds.
Jordan Britt won the A 400 in 51.76 seconds and Cole Stumpenhorst won the B 400 in 56.4 seconds.
Owen Anderson won the A 800 in 2:00.76 and Parker Janssen won the B 800 in 2:13.14.
Andrew Bland won the A 300 hurdles in 44.3 seconds and topped the A triple jump field, leaping 11.85 meters.
Joseph Holcomb, Dylan Doss, Kael Ryan and Ledergerber won the A 4x100 relay and the A 4x200 relay with times of 43.28 seconds and 1:31.17.
Jordan Britt, Carter Chance, Dale Johnson and Thomas Holcomb won the A 4x400 relay in 3:39.13. Chance also won the B triple jump, leaping 10.95m.
Johnson, Britt, Parker Janssen and Thomas Holcomb won the A 4x800 relay in 8:34.49 and Johnson, Thomas Holcomb, Aalin Schmidt and Ian Hilty won the A 4x1200 relay in 14:02.95.
Andre Klaver won the A high jump, clearing 1.85 meters, and Tavian Kelly won the B high jump, clearing 1.8m.
Justin Benson won the A long jump, leaping 5.55m, and Mason Emin won the B long jump, leaping 6.08m.
Brandeis Shore won the A pole vault, clearing 3.35 meters.
Rock Falls won two events in the A and B fields. Ryan McCord won the B pole vault, clearing 2.9m, and Ethen Hiland, Thomas Lewis, Broxyn Surratt and Vincent Lombardo won the A 4x100 throwers relay, clocking a 1:00.
Sterling picked up frosh/soph wins in the 200, 400, high jump and triple jump.
Rock Falls picked up frosh/soph wins in the 100 and 800.
Hub Relays: Dixon took first with 109.95 points, Erie-Prophetstown took sixth with 51.96 and Oregon took eighth with 13.99 at the eight-team meet in Rochelle.
The Dukes were led by first-place finishes from Aaron Conderman in the 3,200 meters (10:29:58), Tyson Dambman in the long jump (6.06 meters) and Dambman, Cullen Shaner, Jayden Toms and Dawson Kemp in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:09.41).
Dambman added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (45.55 seconds) and a third-place finish in the triple jump (11.51 meters). Teammate Hayden Yingling chipped in a second-place finish in the pole vault (3.35 meters).
Dixon’s Michael O’Neal, Cort Jacobson, Jacksen Ortgiesen and Jack Johnson clocked a 3:52.18 for second in the SMR 1,600. Johnson, Conderman, Ortgiesen and Westin Conatser ran a 20:32.05 for third in the 4x1600 relay.
Oregon’s Chris Bolisenga, Daniel Gonzalez, Caleb Brooks and Noah Johnson ran a 9:28.46 for second in the 4x800 relay.
Parker Holldorf was the lone event winner for E-P, clearing 3.96 meters in the pole vault. Also for the Panthers, Charlie Link took second in the 3,200 with a 10:55.72, Demetree Larsen took second in the long jump with a leap of 5.9m and Caleb Eads finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 11.72m.
Link, Zeke Weidel, Wyatt Beck and Gus Schultz clocked a 12:31.51 for third in the DMR 4,000 meters.
E-P’s Tyler Ballard, Hunter Bruketta, Jack Minssen and Frank Bushaw ran a 46.31 seconds for second in the 4x100 relay.
Rollie Morris Invite: Bureau Valley tied Stillman Valley for third with 71 points and Amboy finished fifth with 66.5 at the 13-team meet at Hall High School.
Streator was the team champion with 99.5 and Aurora Central Catholic was second with 74.
Amboy’s Ian Sundberg won the discus with a toss of 40.6 meters and took second in the shot put with a throw of 12.84 meters. Kyler McNinch was second in the 3,200 meters in 10:46.0 and Ed Fry jumped 11.3 meters for second in the triple jump.
The Clippers’ Caleb Yonos, Brayden Kein, Fry and Zane Murphy clocked a 1:39.3 for third in the 4x200 relay.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House took second in the 800 and 1,600 with times of 1:57 and 4:41.2. Justin Moon had a pair of third-place finishes in the triple jump and high jump, leaping 11.3 meters and clearing 1.7 meters, and Drake Michlig took third in the shot put with a throw of 12.76m.
BV’s Adrian Gallardo, Austin Hanabarger, Andrew Roth and House took second in the 4x800 relay in 9:12.9 and Dylan Macklin, Hanabarger, Roth and Moon took third in the 4x400 relay in 3:54.0. Macklin won the 300 hurdles in 46.9 seconds.
Girls track & field
Rollie Morris Invite: Amboy finished third with 77 points and Bureau Valley took fourth with 75 at the 13-team invite at Hall High School.
Princeton was the team champion with 100 and Aurora Central Catholic placed second with 95.
Amboy’s Elly Jones jumped 10.49 meters for first in the triple jump, jumped 4.5 meters for third in the long jump, ran a 16.3 seconds for second in the 100-meter hurdles and ran a 53.6 seconds for fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The Clippers claimed the top two spots in the high jump as Jillian Anderson cleared 1.5 meters and Lexi Ketchum cleared 1.42. Bella Yanos ran a 13.2 seconds for third in the 100 and a 27.6 seconds for fourth in the 200. She also placed fourth in the long jump, leaping 4.48 meters. Samantha Nauman added a fourth-place finish, running a 2:56.4 in the 800.
Bureau Valley’s Emma Mussche ran a 2:53.4 for third in the 800, Maddie Wetzell ran a 14:12.4 for third in the 3,200 and a 6:25.3 for fourth in the 1,600 and Izabel Wallace threw 29.73 meters for third in the discus.
The Storm’s Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Addison Wessel and Kate Salisbury clocked a 53.4 seconds for first in the 4x100 relay and a 1:52.5 for second in the 4x200 relay.