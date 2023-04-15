SVM area roundup: Dixon girls track & field team takes 3rd at Ottawa Invite; Rock Falls softball falls to UT in extras

The Dixon girls track & field team finished third with 31 points at the seven-team Ottawa Invite on Friday, trailing only Sycamore (38) and Maple Park (36).
The Duchesses swept the 3,200 meter races, as Emily Conderman won the “A” race in 12:31.64, Olivia Arduini won the “B” race in 13:20.37, and Veronica Wade won the “C” race in 13:53.33.
Kate Boss, Daniela Lovett, Jordyn Crawford and Kait Knipple won the A 4x800 relay in 11:00.55.
Tya Collins won the C shot put with a throw of 8.57 meters, while Olivia Cox took second in the A shot put (9.62m) and third in the A discus (30.16 meters).
Amelia Lohse took third in the B discus with a toss of 24.64m.
Jasmine Somsri leaped 4.38 meters to win the B long jump, and Yui Santos ran a 14.48 seconds for third in the C 100 meters.
Softball
United Township 7, Rock Falls 5, 9 inn.: The Rockets scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extras, but clutch hits and solid defense lifted the Panthers to the nonconference win.
Zoe Morgan went 4 for 5, Brooke Howard went 3 for 5 with three triples, and Savanna Fritz added two hits and two RBIs for Rock Falls.
Kaylie Pena and Miah Berhenke each went 3 for 5 for UT; Pena doubled twice and had three RBIs, and Berhenke homered and had two RBIs.
Abby Whiles pitched six innings for the Rockets, allowing six hits and five runs, and striking out three with one walk; Thatcher finished the remaining three, allowing four hits and two runs, and striking out three with one walk.
Freshman Emily Stevens got the win with 8 2/3 innings in the circle, allowing eight hits and three runs, and striking out four with four walks.