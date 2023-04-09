SVM area roundup: Dixon boys track & field team dominates at Gebhardt-Worley Invite

The Dixon boys track and field team reigned supreme at the 12-team Gebhardt-Worley Invitational in Oregon on Saturday, scoring 129 points to win the team championship.
The Forreston-Polo co-op finished fifth with 73, Erie-Prophetstown took sixth with 70, and host Oregon nabbed eighth with 33. Guilford was the runner-up with 107.
The Dukes produced two individual champions on the day – Peyton Dingley won the discus with a toss of 38.41 meters, and Aaron Conderman won the 1,600 meters in 4:44.95. In the 4x400 relay, Dixon’s Alec Fulton, Tyson Dambman, Jacksen Ortgiesen and Jack Johnson took second, clocking a 3:44.19.
In the 4x800 relay, Ortgiesen, Kohlson Stumpf, Conderman and Johnson took third, running an 8:57.03.
In the 800, Johnson ran a 2:05.14 for third.
The Dukes secured three of the top five spots in the triple jump, as Fulton, Dambman and Ethan Hayes finished second, third and fifth, leaping 12.1, 12.03 and 11.5 meters. Dambman and Fulton also took fourth and fifth in the long jump, leaping 5.96 and 5.92 meters. Fulton and Hayes were second and third in the high jump as well, clearing 1.88 and 1.78 meters. Dambman was second in the 300-meter hurdles, running a 44.16.
Matthew Warkins took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 12.97 meters, Cullen Shaner finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.01 seconds, and Westin Conatser was third in the 3,200 meters with an 11:02.52 for the Dukes; Hayden Yingling cleared 2.9 meters for fourth in the pole vault, while Landon Knigge cleared 2.74 for fifth in the same event.
Oregon’s Trevor Burkhardt took third in the 400 meters, running a 55.69, and teammate Evan James was fifth in discus with a throw of 35.87.
F-P’s Brock Soltow finished first in the 400, running a 54.84, while teammate McKeon Crase took second in the 100 meters in 11.42 seconds, and second in the long jump with a leap of 6.1. Michael Taylor cleared 1.88 as the high jump champ, and he finished fourth in the 100 in 11.49 for F-P. In the 4x800, F-P’s Micah Nelson, Carson Jones, Payton Encheff and Ben Plachno clocked an 8:50.16 for second.
In the 4x200, De’Angelo Fernandez, Noah Dewey, Taylor and Crase ran a 1:34.57 for third; Lucas Nelson was fifth in the 110 hurdles, running a 17.71.
E-P’s Parker Holdorf and Aidan Jepson secured the top two spots in pole vault, clearing 3.66 and 3.05 meters; Caleb Naftzger took second in the discus with a toss of 36.94, and he finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.84. Caleb Eads and Tyson Skinner added a pair of fourth-place E-P finishes in the triple jump (11.75) and the 3,200 (11:29.43).
UT Kiwanis Invite: The Sterling boys track & field team produced several champions and medalists at the 12-team ABC meet in East Moline.
In the A long jump, Cale Ledergerber finished first with a personal-record leap of 6.57 meters, beating Galesburg’s Mikey Eiker, the second-place finisher, by 0.3 meters.
In the C 200 meters, Kael Ryan finished first with a 23.70. In the B 1,600 meters, Thomas Holcomb ran to first in 4:39.05.
In the A high jump, Andre Klaver finished first, clearing 1.95 meters.
In the C long jump, Justin Benson leaped 6.17 meters for first.
In the C high jump, Andrew Bland cleared 1.85 for first.
In the A 4x400 relay, Jordan Britt, Joseph Holcomb, Thomas Holcomb and Carter Chance ran a 3:34.39 for first. In the A 800 meters, Britt clocked a 2:00.87 for second.
In the C triple jump, Tavian Kelly finished second, leaping 11.5 meters, and in the B high jump, he took third, clearing 1.68.
In the A 3,200 meters, Dale Johnson ran a 9:23.50 for second.
In the C 3,200, Ian Hilty ran a 10:35.18 for second.
In the C 1,600, Parker Janssen ran a 4:43.32 for second.
Girls track & field
Gebhardt-Worley Invitational: Erie-Prophetstown took second with 121 points, Oregon finished third with 89, and the Forreston-Polo co-op secured sixth with 50 at the 11-team invite.
The Hawks produced two individual champions on the day – Hadley Lutz was the long jump champ with a jump of 4.95 meters, and Sonya Plescia was the pole vault champ, clearing 2.74 meters.
Oregon nabbed the second and third spots in the 100-meter hurdles, as Sophia Stender ran a 17.72 and Rylie Robertson ran an 18:57; Robertson also took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 55.52.
Ellen Hodson took second in the 800 meters with a 2:42.72, Ava Wight finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 9.64 meters, and Skylar Bishop finished fifth in the 400 with a 1:07.03 for the third-place Hawks.
In the 4x800 relay, Oregon’s Jennica Ciesiel, Hodson, Daleanah Koertner and Lutz ran an 11:35.57 for second.
In the 4x400, Oregon’s Piescia, Grace Tremble, Bishop and Miranda Ciesiel ran a 4:30.85 for second.
E-P’s Jillian Norman won the 3,200 meters in 14:38.17 as the Panthers secured the top three spots; Clara Ashdown ran a 14:40.55 for second and Brooke Lalley ran a 15:10.62 for third. Norman also took fourth in the 1,600 meters, running a 6:35.92.
E-P’s Brianna Neumiller was the discus champ with a toss of 35.84 meters, while teammate Claire Reymer was third with 29.8. Neumiller also had a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 10.56.
The Panthers’ Kennedy Buck took second in the 200 meters, the 400 meters and the shot put, running a 27.52 and a 1:05.00, and recording a throw of 10.65; E-P teammates Aubrey Huisman and Ellie Johnson added third-place finishes in the 400 (1:06.33) and the long jump (4.5). Huisman also had a second-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 2.59. Olivia Purvis and Gracelyn Abell chipped in third and fourth-place E-P finishes in the pole vault, clearing 2.44 and 2.13.
F-P’s Autumn Pritchard won the 400 meters in 1:04.82, while teammate Letrese Buisker took third in the high jump with a leap of 1.50 meters, and fifth in the 300 hurdles with a 55.93. F-P’s Sydni Badertscher took second in the discus with a toss of 33.98.
In the 4x800, F-P’s Courtney Grobe, Hannah Harvey, Kyla Lamm and Jayleigh Newill clocked a 12:02.00 for third.
Softball
Princeton 14, Dixon 13: The Duchesses trailed by four runs after the first inning, then battled back with nine runs over the last three – including a four-run seventh – but came up just short against the Tigers.
Ava Valk went 5 for 5, and Ana Kate Phillips and Delaney Bruce each went 3 for 4 for Dixon; Valk and Philips each hit a home run and a double and had two RBIs, while Bruce chipped in four RBIs. Valk scored five runs and Phillips scored four. Elly Brown tallied three RBIs and Morgyn Bailey added two RBIs for the Duchesses.
Rock Falls swept in doubleheader: The Rockets lost 4-2 to Ottawa, then 5-1 to Rockridge in nonconference games in Taylor Ridge.
Against Ottawa in Game 1, Rock Falls’ Rylee Johnson and Abby Whiles each went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Whiles threw a complete game, allowing eight hits and four runs (two earned), and striking out three with no walks. The Rockets scored both runs in the seventh.
Against Rockridge in Game 2, Zoe Morgan went 2 for 3 and scored Rock Falls’ only run.
Katie Thatcher took the loss in a complete game, surrendering seven hits and five runs (three earned), striking out five and walking four.
Oregon splits road doubleheader vs. Lena-Winslow: The Hawks fell to the Panthers 8-6 in Game 1, then bounced back with a 5-2 win in Game 2.
Abi Rogers, Ella Dannhorn, Sarah Stevens and Ava Hackman had two hits apiece to lead Oregon in Game 1.
Reilee Suter and Gracen Pitts were the leading hitters in Game 2, racking up two hits and two RBIs each.
Emma Schlichtmann got the complete-game win in the second game, allowing six hits and two runs, and striking out six with one walk.
Milledgeville goes 1-2 at Pearl City Tournament: The Missiles beat West Carroll 14-2, and lost 14-7 to Galena and 8-1 to Pearl City in NUIC road games.
Against the Thunder, Kendra Kingsby was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with six RBIs, including two doubles and a triple; teammates Emma Foster and Lily Smith added two hits and two RBIs each.
Addison Janssen earned the complete-game win against West Carroll, allowing five hits and two runs (zero earned), and striking out six with no walks.
Abbey Skiles went 2 for 3 to lead the Thunder against Milledgeville.
Freshman Makayla Meier drove in Kendra Hutchison for the only Milledgeville run against Pearl City.
Maliah Grenoble had two hits and Marissa Sturrup had two RBIs against the Pirates.
Baseball
Geneseo 15, Dixon 5: The Dukes fell into a 5-1 hole in the first inning, then gave up eight runs in the sixth to lose a six-inning nonconference game to the Maple Leafs.
Max Clark homered and had two RBIs, and Alex Harrison, James Leslie and Quentin Seggebruch each went 2 for 3 for Dixon.
Bureau Valley 10, Polo 0: The Storm scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead over the Marcos, then used a five-run third to pull away in the six-inning nonconference win.
Bureau Valley’s Corban Chhim and Riley Cole combined for a two-hitter. Chhim allowed both hits in four innings, and struck out five with two walks. Cole struck out two without a hit or a walk.
Sam Rouse and Isaac Attig each hit a double and had two RBIs for the Storm; Sam Wright and Attig had two hits each.
Gage Zeigler and Dawson Foster had one hit each for Polo; Foster doubled on his.
Sullivan 7, Eastland 6: Sullivan grabbed a 6-3 lead with a five-run third inning, then added an insurance run in the sixth to finish off Eastland.
Cole Huber racked up four RBIs on two home runs, and Trevor Janssen doubled on both hits for the Cougars.
Roanoke-Benson 16, Forreston 9: The Rockets seized the lead with a nine-run second inning and never looked back in a nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Carson Akins and two hits and three RBIs, and Alec Schoonhoven chipped in two hits and two RBIs for Forreston.
Girls soccer
Indian Creek 4, Oregon 1: The Hawks fell to 3-1 after a nonconference clash with the Timberwolves.
Alyssa Mowry scored the lone Oregon goal, unassisted, while teammate Sarah Eckardt made 14 saves.
Boys tennis
Sterling sweeps Jacobs Quad: The Golden Warriors won all but one match in a nonconference quadrangular sweep in Algonquin, beating Elgin 5-0, Algonquin (Jacobs) 5-0 and Grayslake North 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Brecken Peterson went 3-0, winning 6-0, 6-1 against Elgin’s Samuel Hendricks, 6-0, 6-0 against Jacobs’ Ryan Fulton, and 6-0, 6-0 against Grayslake North’s Varun Gullapalli.
At. No 2. singles, Servando Diaz went 2-1, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Elgin’s Kann Bruss and 6-1, 6-4 against Jacobs’ Collin Blackman.
At. No. 1 doubles, Connor Pham and Elias Jensen went 3-0, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Elgin’s Ayra Govula and Percy Wu, 6-4, 6-2 against Jacobs’ Ethan Hulewicz and Liam Hulewicz, and 6-1, 6-1 against Grayslake North’s Daniel Bachinger and Graham Gatewood.
At No. 2 doubles, Hunter Lofgren and Benjamin Boze went 3-0, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Elgin’s Ezra Maras and Gary Wang, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10) against Jacobs’ Mihir Rao and Colin Van, and 6-3, 6-2 against Grayslake North’s Gus Calhoun and Paul Chadick.
At. No. 3 doubles, Brady Shank and Iker Zaragoza went 3-0, winning by forfeit against Elgin, winning 6-2, 6-1 against Jacobs’ Tristan Camara and Brennan Miller, and 6-4, 6-0 against Grayslake North’s Ben Woyat and Aiden McClassen.