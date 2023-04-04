SVM area roundup: Dixon dominates in BNC softball opener

The Dixon softball team scored early and often in a 15-1, five-inning win over Rockford Lutheran in their Big Northern Conference opener on Monday in Rockford.
The Duchesses scored five runs in the first inning, then added a run in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to finish off the game via the run rule.
Bailey Tegeler went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and five RBIs for Dixon, and Allie Abell was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Elly Brown singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three more, and Ava Valk had two hits and an RBI. Ana Kate Phillips and Aly Moore also drove in runs, and Delaney Bruce scored twice.
Abell allowed one run and three hits in a complete game, striking out 12 and walking one.
Sterling 7, DeKalb 0: Sienna Stingley struck out 16 without a walk in a two-hitter to lead the Golden Warriors past the Barbs on the road.
Mya Lira went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored for Sterling, and Stingley was also 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Olivia Melcher singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored another, and Katie Dittmar added an RBI for the Warriors, who scored three runs in the second before adding single runs in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh.
Lauren Jacobs and Ellie Leigh each had two hits and a run scored; Jacobs ripped a double.
Newman 12, Bureau Valley 5 (9 inn.): The Comets erupted for seven runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Storm in a Three Rivers East game in Manlius.
Sophia Ely had five hits, and Carlin Brady singled, homered and drove in three runs for Newman. Madison Duhon had two hits and two RBIs, and Lucy Oetting also drove in two runs. Ady Waldshcmidt had three hits, Jess Johns had two, and they combined for nine strong innings in the circle.
Johns pitched the first six innings, and Waldschmidt threw three shutout innings in relief.
Carly Reglin went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Bureau Valley, and Madison Smith also drove in two runs.
Oregon 15, Byron 2, 5 inn.: The Hawks smashed three home runs to defeat the rival Tigers in their Big Northern Conference opener at Oregon Park West.
Sarah Stevens started the onslaught with a two-run homer in the first inning; she finished with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ella Dannhorn and Gracen Pitts also homered; Dannhorn finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored four runs, and Pitts drove in a pair of runs.
Reilee Suter singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Abigail Rogers had a pair of RBIs, and Ava Hackman also drove in a run for Oregon.
Emma Schlichtmann allowed two earned runs and two hits in four innings, striking out seven and walking five. Hackman struck out two in a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Riverdale 13, Morrison 1: The Rams scored six runs in the first inning and held the Fillies scoreless until the fourth in a Three Rivers West win.
Bella Scachette went 3 for 3 with one RBI, and Jordan Eads went 2 for 3, including a double, to lead Morrison.
Milledgeville 12, Fulton 11: The Missiles took a 10-9 lead with a four-run fourth inning, then walked it off in the bottom of the seventh on a Lily Smith two-run single.
Smith finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Kendra Kingsby, Marissa Sturrup, Emma Foster and Brinley Hackbarth drove in two runs apiece for Milledgeville. Kingsby hit a home run, drew four walks and scored three runs. Maliah Grenoble also scored three runs for the Missiles.
Annaka Hackett went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and Madyson Luskey and Arihana Whatley added two RBIs apiece for Fulton; Hackett and Wheatley each drew two walks.
Forreston 11, Genoa-Kingston 10: The Cardinals trailed the Cogs 10-6 entering the final inning, but came back to win it with five runs in the seventh, scoring the go-ahead run on a Brooke Boettner triple after four singles and a walk.
Boettner finished with a double and a triple, and Rylee Broshous added a double for Forreston.
Alaina Miller pitched one inning of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, earning one strikeout and allowing one hit.
West Carroll 12, Pecatonica 10: Karissa Andrews’ three-run homer highlighted the Thunder’s six-run sixth inning, and they held off the Indians in Thomson to notch their first win of the season.
Andrews also doubled and finished with four RBIs, and Lacey Eissens singled, doubled and drove in three runs for West Carroll (1-4). Kendal Asay had a single, double and RBI, Aubrey Wurster and Domynique Lego also drove in runs, and Kyaria Kerkove smacked a pair of triples for the Thunder.
Lego allowed 10 runs (seven earned) and nine hits in a complete game, striking out eight and walking eight; she got out of jams by stranding 12 Pec runners on base in the game.
The Indians tried to rally with six runs in the top of the seventh, but West Carroll eventually shut the door.
Baseball
Newman 13, Bureau Valley 3: Brendan Tunink homered for the fifth straight game as the Comets topped the Storm in a Three Rivers East game in Manlius.
Tunink finished a triple shy of the cycle, scored three runs, and had five RBIs for Newman (5-2, 3-0 TRAC East). Nolan Britt had three hits, including a double, and he scored twice and drove in a run, and Garret Matznick went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jaesen Johns had two RBIs, Joe Oswalt also drove in a run, and Kyle Wolfe scored twice for Newman.
Tunink gave up three earned runs and four hits in six innings on the mound, striking out 11 and walking two. Garet Wolfe struck out one and walked one in an inning of hitless, scoreless relief.
Ayize Martin had a double and three RBIs for Bureau Valley. Seth Spratt gave up seven runs – only two earned – and five hits in four innings, with six strikeouts and four walks. Bryce Helms allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in two innings of relief, striking out two and hitting a batter. Sam Rouse gave up four runs (two earned) and three hits in the final frame, striking out two and walking two.
Dixon 7, Rockford Christian 5 (8 inn.): The Dukes scored two runs in the eighth to thwart a Royal Lions comeback in their Big Northern Conference opener on the road.
James Leslie drove in two runs for Dixon (2-2, 1-0 BNC), which led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Rockford Christian rallied to tie it with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Leslie also picked up the win in relief, allowing an earned run and one hit in three innings, striking out two and walking two.
Bryce Feit doubled twice and scored two runs, while Quentin Seggebruch was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Alex Harrison had a single, a double and an RBI, and Kyan Adkins and Aiden Wiseman also drove in runs for the Dukes.
Harrison started on the mound and allowed four runs (two earned) and five hits in five-plus innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.
Fulton 14, Milledgeville 0, 5 inn.: Conner Sheridan and Dom Kramer each drove in three runs, and AJ Boardman pitched four innings of no-hit ball as the Steamers rolled past the Missiles on the road.
Sheridan had two singles and a double, and also scored twice, while Kramer singled twice for Fulton. QJ Mangelsen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Kole Schipper and Landon Meyers also drove in runs, and Payton Curley, Ryan Eads and Ethan Price all scored twice; Price ripped a triple.
Boardman struck out six and walked two, and Kramer allowed two hits and struck out one in an inning of shutout relief.
Tristan Green and Jace Urish had the hits for Milledgeville. Cayden Akers gave up eight runs – only three earned – and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks. Colton Hendrick gave up six runs and five hits in one-third of an inning, with two walks. Dalton Adamec gave up one hit and struck out a batter in one inning of scoreless relief.
Forreston 25, Orangeville 0, 4 inn.: The Cardinals scored 16 first-inning runs and capitalized on seven errors in a four-inning victory over the Broncos.
Brendan Greenfield drove in four runs, Ayden Book and Brady Gill drove in three runs apiece, and Kendall Erdmann, Carson Akins and Patrick Wichman drove in two runs apiece for Forreston; Erdmann went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drew two walks. Gill and Alex Ryia also scored three runs each.
Ryia, Alex Milnes, Owen Greenfield and Erdmann pitched one inning each to combine for the shutout; Ryia struck out three of the four batters he faced and allowed the only hit.
East Dubuque 8, Eastland 2: The Warriors built a 3-0 lead through four innings, then pulled away from the Cougars on an Owen Christ grand slam in the fifth.
Peyton Spears drove in Tanner Stern and Max McCullough for Eastland’s two runs.
Hunter Miller went 2 2/3 innings on the mound for the Cougars, striking out four, walking two, and allowing two hits and one run.
Collin Sutter pitched four scoreless innings for East Dubuque, conceding one hit, and striking out four with one walk.
Orion 18, Erie-Prophetstown 0, 4 inn.: The Panthers gave up 13 runs in the first two innings and managed just one hit in a four-inning loss against the Chargers.
Parker Rangel had the hit for Erie-Prophetstown.
Nolan Buchen earned the complete-game win for Orion, allowing one hit, while striking out five and walking one. Connor Green went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Chargers.
Girls soccer
Oregon 1, Rochelle 0: Teagan Champley scored on a penalty kick to send the Hawks past the Hubs at Oregon Park West.
Sarah Eckardt made seven saves in goal for Oregon (2-0), which visits Rockford Lutheran on Tuesday.
Boys track & field
Oregon 4th in Genoa: The Hawks won two events, took second in five others, and added 10 third- or fourth-place finishes in a five-team meet hosted by Genoa-Kingston.
North Boone won the title with 97 points, just ahead of the host Cogs (92.5). Marengo scored 77 points, Oregon had 73.5, and Harvard finished with 27.
Evan James was the lone individual winner for the Hawks, taking the discus with a toss of 39.26 meters. He also ran on the runner-up 4x400 relay (3:52.28) with Huston Arterbrun, Trevor Burkardt and Emmett Peterson, and teamed with Burkardt, Peterson and Griffin Marlatt to take second in the 4x200 relay (1:39.60); that same quartet also took third in the 4x100 (46.91 seconds).
Oregon won the 4x800 in 10:22.43 with the team of Noah Johnson, Chris Bolisenga, Caleb Brooks and Daniel Gonzalez. Bolisenga added a runner-up finish in the 1,600 (5:27.75), Burkardt was second in the pole vault (2.44 meters), and Ryan Noisten took second in the 3,200 (12:10.77) and third in the 1,600 (5:43.17). Brooks was third in the 800 (2:25.93), and Xavier Koczka placed third in the 110 hurdles (18.44 seconds).
Bolisenga (800, 2:29.90) and Marlatt (high jump, 1.58 meters) added fourth-place finishes, as did Chase Buchanan (3,200, 14:23.50), Briggs Sellers (shot put. 11.36 meters), Evan Carreno (discus, 30.19 meters) and Dalton McCammon (pole vault, 2.28 meters).
BV takes title at home opener: The Storm rolled past the competition in a quadrangular in Manlius, scoring 154 points to top Fieldcrest (32), Ottawa Marquette (31) and Henry-Senachwine (28).
Justin Moon won three events to lead Bureau Valley, taking the high jump (1.63 meters), triple jump (10.80 meters) and 300 hurdles (49.64 seconds); the Storm took the top four spots in the 300 hurdles race. BV also went 1-2-3 in the pole vault, as Cameron Lemons took the top spot (2.44 meters).
Elijah House won the 800 (2:05.76) and the 1,600 (5:28.99), and teamed with Adrian Gallardo, Benjamin Roth and Andrew Roth to win the 4x800 (9:45.53) as Bureau Valley swept the relays. Benjamin Roth also won the 400 (56.87 seconds), and teamed with Payton Walowski, Evan Entas and Austin Hanabarger to win the 4x400 (4:06.52).
Walowski, Lemons, Brady Hartz and Jonny Davis won the 4x100 (49.57), and Hartz, Kai Walowski, Drake Michlig and Dylan Macklin took the 4x200 (1:46.22). Macklin won the 110 hurdles (19.75), Michlig took the shot put (12.18 meters), and Landon Hulsing won the discus (36.57 meters); Jon Dybek took second in both the shot put and discus.
Girls track & field
BV wins quadrangular at home: The Storm scored 96 points to win a four-team meet in Manlius over Henry-Senachwine (81), Fieldcrest (34) and Ottawa Marquette (26).
Jillian Hulsing won the high jump (1.50 meters) for Bureau Valley, and also ran on all three winning relays. She teamed with Connie Gibson, Kate Salisbury and Addison Wetzell in the 4x200 (2:00.43); Salisbury, McKenzie Hunt and Lynzie Cady in the 4x400 (4:56.65); and Hunt, Wetzell and Emma Mussche in the 4x800 (12:21.46).
Gibson also took the triple jump title (9.27 meters), Ashley Ledergerber won the pole vault (2.13 meters), and Maddie Wetzell won the 1,600 (6:34.20) and took second in the 800 (2:56.67). Wessel added runner-up finishes in the 200 (29.32 seconds) and 100 hurdles (19.71) for the Storm.