SVM area roundup: Rock Falls softball sweeps doubleheader; Sterling softball splits doubleheader

The Rock Falls softball team swept its nonconference doubleheader in Jerseyville on Saturday, defeating Piasa Southwestern 22-2 in four innings before taking down Jerseyville 12-2 in five innings.
In Game 1, the Rockets racked up 18 hits. Rylee Johnson and Zoe Morgan led the way with three hits apiece; Johnson hit a double and had four RBIs. Katie Thatcher went 2 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and four RBIs, including a home run. She also scored a team-high four runs. Savanna Fritz chipped in two hits and five RBIs, including a double.
Brooke Howard, Patty Teague and Abby Whiles added two RBIs apiece; Whiles doubled on her lone hit, and earned the complete-game win with four innings in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out four and walking two. Maddie Morgan also had two hits for the Rockets.
In Game 2, Rock Falls opened with back-to-back four-run innings, then followed with back-to-back two-run innings.
Howard scored a team-high three runs and went 4 for 4 with one RBI, while Thatcher went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Johnson tallied two hits, Whiles drove in two runs, and Teague drove in one run and drew three walks.
Thatcher earned the complete-game win with five innings in the circle, allowing six hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking one.
Softball
Sterling splits doubleheader: The Golden Warriors beat Pleasant Hill 7-5, then fell 3-2 to Canton for their first loss of the season in the Hits for a Cure charity games at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
In Game 1, Sterling took the lead with back-to-back three-run innings in the fourth and fifth, then added one more run in the seventh while holding the Wolves scoreless for the last two.
Katie Dittmar, Marley Sechrest, Lauren Jacobs and Mya Lira had two hits apiece for the Warriors; Sechrest hit a home run and racked up five RBIs, Lira hit a double and a triple, and Dittmar doubled on both hits.
Sienna Stingley earned the complete-game win, allowing seven hits and five runs, striking out six and walking two.
In Game 2, the Warriors rallied with a two-run sixth inning to tie the game, but Canton walked it off in the seventh.
Stingley went 2 for 2 with a walk and one RBI, and Jacobs drove in the other run – and tripled on her only hit.
Ellie Leigh went four innings in the circle, allowing three hits and two runs, striking out five and walking six; Stingley struck out five without a walk, and allowed two hits and one unearned run in the remaining 2 2/3 innings.
Baseball
Sterling swept in doubleheader: The Golden Warriors lost 8-1 to Rock Island twice in consecutive games at Gartner Park.
In Game 1, Trevor Dir went 2 for 3 with a triple and scored the Warriors’ only run on an Ayden Schoon groundout; Gio Cantu also hit a triple.
Drew Nettleton struck out two and walked one in four innings on the mound, and surrendered four hits and two runs (zero earned).
Conner Dilulio went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and pitched a complete game for the Rocks, allowing six hits and one run, striking out seven and walking one.
In Game 2, Dylan Ottens went 1 for 3 and scored the Warriors’ only run on a Cantu RBI.
Sterling’s Braden Hartman pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs, with two walks and no strikeouts.
Owen Michaels threw a complete game for the Rocks, conceding four hits and one run, striking out seven and walking four.
Niklaus Janssen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, including a home run, to lead Rock Island.