SVM area roundup: Sterling scores early, often to top Rochelle in baseball

The Sterling baseball team took the lead early on its way to a 6-1 win over Rochelle in a nonconference game Thursday at Gartner Park.
The Golden Warriors scored twice in the top of the first and added three runs in the top of the third to take a 5-1 lead. They were playing as the visitors because the game was originally scheduled to be played in Rochelle before being moved due to field conditions.
Garrett Polson had two hits for Sterling (4-1), including a double, and Braden Hartman, Trevor Dir, Drew Nettleton and Braiden Herrera all had RBIs. Polson, Dir, Ayden Schoon, Dylan Ottens, Mason Smithee and Gio Cantu all scored runs for the Warriors.
Hartman allowed an unearned run and four hits in three innings, striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Cantu, Dir and Ottens combined for four innings of shutout relief, allowing two hits and a walk, with two strikeouts.
Amboy 8, Oregon 2: The Clippers topped the Hawks in a nonconference game in Amboy.
AFC 10, Fulton 4: The Steamers led 4-0 after two innings, but the Raiders rallied to win an NUIC crossover game at Drives Park.
Aaron Lester had a pair of RBIs, and Jordan Harris homered for AFC, which scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth. Caleb Thomas had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Michael Cochrane and Austin June also had RBIs. June and Auden Polk each scored a pair of runs.
Cochrane went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and walking one while allowing four runs (three earned) and nine hits.
Payton Curley had three hits, two runs and an RBI for Fulton, and Ethan Price also drove in a run. Ryan Eads added two hits and a run, and James Crimmins also scored.
Price gave up three unearned runs and four hits in three innings, striking out four and walking one. Brady Read gave up seven runs – but only one earned – and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out one. Dom Kramer struck out three without a walk in 2 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings of relief.
Eastland 18, West Carroll 0, 4 inn.: The Cougars scored eight runs in each of the first two innings, and Ethan Kessler pitched a no-hitter in an NUIC crossover game originally scheduled for Lanark but moved to Thomson due to field conditions.
Kessler struck out seven and walked three, and received plenty of run support from his offense. Allyn Geerts was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Tanner Stern singled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored three times for Eastland.
Hunter Miller singled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in two, and Trevor Janssen had a single, double, two runs and two RBIs for the Cougars. Cole Huber and Brady Sweitzer each had a double, a run scored and an RBI, Payton Spears had two hits and three runs scored, and Camron Huber had two hits and scored twice.
Forreston 5, Pearl City 1: The Cardinals built a 4-0 lead through two innings, then fended off the Wolves for an NUIC crossover win.
Owen Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann had two hits each to lead Forreston; Greenfield scored three runs and Erdman had two RBIs. Carson Akins added two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Alex Ryia, Alex Milnes and Erdmann combined for a no-hitter. Ryia struck out five and walked three over four scoreless innings. Milnes struck out three, walked four and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings.
Softball
Oregon 21, Hiawatha 5, 5 inn.: The Hawks rolled to a nonconference victory on the road, as Sarah Stevens led the offensive onslaught with six RBIs.
Gracen Pitts had five hits, Ava Hackman had four hits, and Abi Rogers and Laila Anderson both drove in three runs for Oregon. Pitchers Hackman and Emma Schlichtmann combined to strike out 13 batters.
Morrison 12, Milledgeville 6: The Fillies took a 4-3 lead in the second inning, and scored in every inning to seal a win over the Missiles.
Jordan Eads went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, and Kiyah Walker went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs for Morrison hitters. Isabella Duncan, Emery Brewer, Allie Anderson and Isabella Scachette added two hits apiece.
Duncan hit a double and threw a complete game for the Fillies, striking out 10, walking six and allowing five hits.
Kendra Kingsby drove in three runs and drew three walks, while Marissa Sturrup and Maliah Grenoble chipped in two hits apiece for Milledgeville.
Eastland 11, West Carroll 10, 8 inn.: The Cougars scored a run in the seventh to tie the game, then scored in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win in a game originally scheduled for Lanark but moved to Thomson due to field conditions.
Mallory Misiewicz had three hits, two runs and four RBIs for Eastland, and Vanessa Allen had three hits and an RBI. Jocelyn Green had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs, Morgan McCullough had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Gracie Steidinger had two hits and scored twice for the Cougars. Allison Kessler added two hits and an RBI.
Green allowed 10 runs – only four earned – and 11 hits in five innings, striking out five and walking three. McCullough picked up the win, allowing one hit in three shutout innings, striking out four without a walk.
Kendal Asay led the Thunder with two hits and two RBIs, while Lacey Eissens and Abbey Skiles both had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Madison Eppenstein drove in two runs, Bella Smith had two hits and scored twice, and Karissa Andrews added an RBI for West Carroll.
Asay went the distance in the circle, striking out six and walking three while giving up 16 hits. Nine of the 11 runs were earned.
Fulton 18, AFC 0, 4 inn.: The Steamers scored twice in the first inning, then had eight-run innings in the second and third in an NUIC crossover win against the Raiders at Drives Park.
Brooklyn Brennan homered, scored three times and drove in four runs, while Kira Wilson added three RBIs for Fulton. Parker Sanderson had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Mady Luskey had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run, Addison Hartman tripled and drove in two runs, and Bri Cramer had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Resse Germann scored three runs and also drove in one for the Steamers.
Hartman pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Claire Freeman had the lone hit for AFC, and also took the loss in the circle.
Forreston 7, Pearl City 3: The Cardinals took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning as Hailey Greenfield raced home on a wild pitch, then they held off the Wolves for an NUIC crossover win.
Alaina Miller lasted 4 2/3 innings for Forreston, allowing eight hits and three runs, while striking out three and walking three. Aubrey Sanders came in for the last 2 1/3 innings, striking out six of the eight batters she faced without conceding a hit.
Brooke Boettner hit a double for the Cardinals.
Brea Musser hit a double for the Wolves.
Girls soccer
Geneseo 9, Dixon 0: The Duchesses lost a nonconference game on the road despite 19 saves in goal by Maddy McLane, and eight saves by Hanna Lengquist.
Boys track & field
Forreston Quad: Led by double-winners Cullen Shaner and Tyson Dambman, Dixon won eight events to lead a four-team meet in Forreston.
Shaner won the 110 hurdles (17.29 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.71), while Dambman took the long jump (5.66 meters) and the triple jump (37 feet, 2 inches). Michael O’Neal won the 200 (25.28), Jacksen Ortgiesen took the 400 (55.76), Kohlson Stumpf won the 800 (2:24.99), and Westin Conatser took the 3,200 (11:16.72) for the Dukes.
Oregon got a win from Evan James in the discus (37.60 meters), and the Hawks also won the 4x400 in 3:46.03 and the 4,800 in 9:52.68 (Chris Bolisenga, Caleb Brooks, Daniel Gonzalez, Ryan Noisten).
Micah Nelson won the 1,600 (4:59.33) and Michael Taylor took the high jump (5-8) for Forreston-Polo. Taylor teamed with Jace Engbert, Noah Dewey and De’Angelo Fernandez to win the 4x200 (1:36.08), while McKeon Crase, Brock Soltow, Fernandez and Dewey won the 4x100 (45.13).
Girls track & field
Forreston Quad: Led by double-winners Autum Pritchard and Sydni Badertscher, the host Cardinals won seven events, while Oregon won six events and Dixon won three.
Pritchard won the 100 (14.21 seconds) and the 400 (1:05.18), while Badertscher swept the throws (9.05 meters in shot put; 106 feet, 1 inch in discus). Letrese Buisker took the high jump (5-2), and Courtney Grobe won the 300 hurdles (56.84) and also teamed with Hannah Harvey, Kyla Lamm and Jayleigh Newill to take the 4x800 (12:35.38).
The Hawks won three of the four relays, and also had three individual victories. Sophie Stender won the 100 hurdles (18.11), Ava Wight took the triple jump (9.66 meters), and Hadley Lutz won the long jump (4.35 meters). Wight and Lutz joined Rylie Robertson and Lexi Ebert to win the 4x100 (54.12), while Wight, Alease McLain, Miranda Ciesel and Grace Tremble took the 4x200 (1:59.24), and Lutz, Ciesel, Tremble and Sonya Plescia won the 4x400 (4:47.32) for Oregon.
Dixon got wins from Mari Fruscalzo in the 200 (29.44), Teyla Wendt in the 800 (2:39.78), and Veronica Wade in the 1,600 (6:11.25).