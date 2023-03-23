SVM area roundup: Sterling baseball pulls away, softball rallies for win

The Sterling baseball team scored in each of its final four half-innings to defeat Riverdale 9-1 in a nonconference game Wednesday at Gartner Park.
Mason Smithee was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Golden Warriors (3-1), who scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away after tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
Braden Hartman had two singles and two RBIs, Ayden Schoon had two singles, three runs and an RBI, and Gio Cantu also drove in a run.
Garrett Polson allowed one earned run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking three. Smithee gave up one hit and struck out one in an inning and a third of shutout relief.
Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Newman 7: The Comets rallied with a four-run fifth to tie the game 6-6, but the Titans scored twice in the sixth and twice more in the seventh to win a nonconference contest in Sterling.
Brendan Tunink homered, scored twice and drove in two runs, Garet Wolfe had a pair of RBIs, and Jaesen Johns also drove in a run for Newman (1-2). Sophomore Joe Oswalt took the loss in relief of freshman Garret Matznick, pitching the final six innings. The two combined for 13 walks and eight strikeouts.
Zeb Rashid singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times to lead the Titan offense, and he also gave up two runs and one hit in four innings, striking out five and walking four in a no-decision. Tyler Palanos got the win in relief after pitching the final three innings.
AFC 16, Orangeville 0, 4 inn.: Jordan Harris threw a no-hitter, and the Raiders scored five runs in the first inning, seven in the second, and four more in the third to roll past the Broncos in Ashton.
Harris struck out 11 and walked three in four innings, throwing 73 pitches in the no-no.
Carson Rueff and Auden Polk each had two hits and two RBIs, and Harris, Brock Lehman, Mikey Meadors and Caleb Thomas also drove in runs. AFC had just six hits, but took advantage of 11 walks and three Orangeville errors.
Pearl City 8, Polo 0: The Marcos managed two hits in a shutout loss at home.
Scott Robertson and Gage Zeigler had the hits for Polo. Robertson gave up one run and three hits in four-plus innings, striking out two and walking three. Logan Nelson and Gus Mumford pitched in relief.
Nathan Brinkmeier struck out 17 and walked two in his two-hit shutout for the Wolves, who scored once in the fifth inning, twice in the sixth and five times in the top of the seventh.
Stillman Valley 3, Fulton 2: The Steamers dropped a nonconference game at home to the Cardinals.
Softball
Sterling 8, Sherrard 7: The Golden Warriors scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a nonconference win at home.
Lauren Jacobs had two hits and three RBIs, while Mya Lira had a single, a double, scored twice and drove in a run for Sterling (2-0). Olivia Melcher, Marley Sechrest and Carley Sullivan also had RBIs as the Warriors answered in their final at-bat after the Tigers scored four runs in the third inning and three in the sixth to take a 7-1 lead. Sechrest and Katie Dittmar had doubles.
Sienna Stingley allowed seven runs (five earned) and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. Ellie Leigh allowed a hit and a walk and added a strikeout in an inning and a third of shutout relief.
Savanah Hauger had two singles, a double and three RBIs for Sherrard, while Nadia Anderson singled, homered and drove in two.
Pearl City 6, Polo 0: The Wolves’ Brea Musser struck out 13 in a no-hitter as the Marcos dropped a game at home.
Polo starter Cheyenna Wilkins gave up two runs and five hits in four innings, striking out one in the tough-luck loss.