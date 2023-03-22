Lady Hawks battle back to beat Milledgeville 12-10

Softball
Oregon 12, Milledgeville 10: After falling behind 7-2 in the first three innings, the Hawks rallied with a sixth-run fourth, then held off a late Missiles surge with a two-run sixth for the nonconference win on Monday.
Ella Dannhorn, Reilee Suter and Sarah Stevens drove in two runs apiece for Oregon; Suter hit a two-run double.
Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby went 2 for 2 with four RBIs on two home runs along with three walks, while teammate Alexis Janssen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Emma Schlitchmann threw 3 2/3 innings for the Hawks, allowing four hits and three earned runs, while striking out one and walking three. Ava Hackman struck out five batters to seal the win.
Kingsby took the loss, throwing five strikeouts and allowing nine earned runs and five hits across 5 1/3 innings.
Baseball
Oregon 19, Earlville 2: The Hawks took a 4-2 lead in the first inning and kept piling on runs in a four-inning victory over the Red Raiders.
Miley Smith scored three runs and went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Nole Campos went 2 for 2 with one RBI, and Keaton Salsbury scored three runs and drew four walks to go with one RBI.
Campos pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and zero walks, while striking out four.
Polo 1, Durand-Pecatonica 0: In a defensive struggle, Polo finally broke through in the fourth inning, as Carter Merdian drove in Gage Zeigler for the go-ahead run.
Nolan Hahn and Merdian combined for the shutout on the mound.
Hahn allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven in four innings. Merdian allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out seven in three innings.