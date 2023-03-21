SVM area roundup: Newman softball beats Fulton behind Waldschmidt no-hitter, Sterling baseball edges Kewanee

The Newman softball team grabbed a one-run lead in the fourth inning of Monday’s game against Fulton, then leaned on all-state pitcher Ady Waldschmidt to finish a 4-1 nonconference win.
Waldschmidt threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and drove in two runs to lead the winning effort. Jess Johns went 3 for 3, and Madison Duhon went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Comets.
Kira Wilson drove in Fulton’s lone run.
Addison Hartman pitched all six innings for the Steamers, allowing four hits, one earned run and five walks, while striking out four.
Softball
Oregon 12, Milledgeville 10: After falling behind 7-2 in the first three innings, the Hawks rallied with a sixth-run fourth, then held off a late Missiles’ surge with a two-run sixth for the nonconference win.
Ella Dannhorn, Reilee Suter and Sarah Stevens drove in two runs apiece for Oregon; Suter hit a two-run double.
Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby went 2 for 2 with four RBIs on two home runs along with three walks, while teammate Alexis Janssen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Emma Schlitchmann threw 3 2/3 innings for the Hawks, allowing four hits and three earned runs, while striking out one and walking three. Ava Hackman struck out five batters to seal the win.
Kingsby took the loss, throwing five strikeouts and allowing nine earned runs and five hits across 5 1/3 innings.
Morrison 17, Lena-Winslow 9: The Fillies racked up 22 hits – and 13 runs between the fourth and sixth innings – on their way to a blowout win over the Panthers.
Allie Anderson went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, BayLeigh Brewer went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Jordan Eads went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, and Bella Scachette went 3 for 5 with two RBIs as the leading Morrison hitters; Brewer hit a triple, and Anderson and Scachette each hit a double.
Eads earned one strikeout in two scoreless, hitless innings for the Fillies.
Pearl City 16, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: Alexis Schwarz grounded out to score AFC’s lone run in the first inning but found no more answers for the Wolves’ offensive assault.
Brea Musser pitched four innings for Pearl City, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out five and walking one. Musser also hit a home run in the third inning.
Baseball
Sterling 5, Kewanee 4: The Warriors built a 5-1 lead through six innings, then held off a furious Boilermakers’ rally in the seventh for a nonconference win.
Sterling’s Drew Nettleton threw five scoreless innings on the mound, allowing one hit and four walks, while striking out eight.
Leading hitters for the Warriors were Braden Birdsley, who went 3 for 3 with one RBI, and Garrett Polson, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Devin Hamrick drove in three runs for Kewanee.
Cruz Paredes threw five strikeouts in five innings for the Boilermakers. He allowed five hits and zero earned runs.
Polo 1, Durand-Pecatonica 0: In a defensive struggle, Polo finally broke through in the fourth inning, as Carter Merdian drove in Gage Zeigler for the game-winning run.
Nolan Hahn and Merdian combined for the shutout on the mound.
Hahn allowed three hits and one walk, while striking out seven in four innings. Merdian allowed one hit and zero walks, while striking out seven in three innings.
Fulton 9, Newman 5: After playing the Comets to a 4-4 tie through four innings, the Steamers pulled away with five runs over the next three.
Kole Schipper racked up three RBIs for Fulton, while Ryan Eads went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
James Crimmins earned the win, striking out two while allowing one hit, one earned run and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Brendan Tunink went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks, Daniel Kelly tallied two RBIs, and Jaesen Johns added one RBI and two walks for Newman.
Kyle Wolfe pitched four innings for the Comets, allowing one hit, zero earned runs and two walks, while notching six strikeouts.
Eastland 10, Rock Falls 8: The Rockets rallied from a 6-1 deficit with a five-run fourth inning, but came up short as the Cougars pulled away with a three-run sixth.
Trevor Janssen and Allyn Geerts had two RBIs each to lead Eastland; Cole Huber, Max McCullough and Geerts had two hits apiece.
Geerts struck out four and allowed one hit, one run and five walks in three innings.
Gavin Sands went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Rock Falls. He also pitched two innings, allowing five hits and one run, while striking out two. Kuitim Heald added one RBI for the Rockets.
Oregon 19, Earlville 2: The Hawks took a 4-2 lead in the first inning and kept piling on runs in a four-inning victory over the Red Raiders.
Miley Smith scored three runs and went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Nole Campos went 2 for 2 with one RBI, and Keaton Salsbury scored three runs and drew four walks to go with one RBI.
Campos pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and zero walks, while striking out four.
Pearl City 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: Brandon Hillie and Myles Freedlund drove in four runs apiece as the Wolves rolled past the Raiders.
AFC was led by Jordan Harris, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Austin June, who went 3 for 4 one RBI.
East Dubuque 2, Milledgeville 0: The Warriors took a one-run lead in the second inning, then leaned on their pitching staff to finish off the Missiles.
Cayden Akers, Connor Nye, Karter Livengood and Spencer Nye had one hit apiece for Milledgeville.
In four innings on the mound, Connor Nye allowed zero earned run and two hits, while striking out nine.
Parker Shireman pitched five shutout innings for East Dubuque, striking out 10 and allowing three hits.
Collin Sutter went 3 for 3 with one RBI to lead East Dubuque at the plate.