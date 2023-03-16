SVM area roundup: Sterling falls in Game 2 of season-opening doubleheader

After winning its first game of the season Wednesday afternoon 4-1 over Erie-Prophetstown, the Sterling baseball team closed a doubleheader with a 12-1 loss to Sherrard in five innings on the new artificial turf at Gartner Park.
Garrett Polson drove in the Golden Warriors’ lone run in the bottom of the fifth, and he had one of Sterling’s three hits; Ayden Schoon and Dylan Ottens had the others. Gio Cantu took the loss on the mound, as five Warrior pitchers combined to give up 11 earned runs, eight hits and 13 walks, with three strikeouts.
Broc DeHamer had two singles, a double and five RBIs to lead Sherrard, and Aidan Terronez drove in three runs. Terronez didn’t allow a hit in two innings, and he and two other Tiger pitchers combined for six strikeouts and three walks.
Fulton 4, Pearl City 3: The Steamers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead, then held on at Drives Park after the Wolves scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Ethan Price had two hits and two RBIs for Fulton (1-0), and Kole Schipper and Landon Meyers each had a hit and an RBI. Price allowed one run and one hit in three innings, with five strikeouts and three walks; Reed Owen gave up two unearned runs and two hits in four innings of relief, striking out eight and walking one.
Eastland 13, West Carroll 0: The Cougars pitched a no-hitter, and took control with a three-run first inning, then tacked on 10 more runs over the third and fourth for a five-inning victory.
Cole Huber went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Camron Huber went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the leading Eastland hitters; Max McCullough added two hits and one RBI.
McCullough and Trevor Janssen combined for the no-hitter, with the former pitching three innings. McCullough had five strikeouts, and Jansen added four; they combined to walk seven Thunder hitters.
Softball
Morrison 5, Amboy 4: The Fillies broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth to win their season opener as the home team in a game moved to Amboy due to field conditions.
Kiyah Wolber had two hits and two RBIs, and BayLeigh Brewer also drove in a pair of runs for Morrison (1-0). Allie Anderson added a double and an RBI, and Jordan Eads allowed four runs, six hits and a walk in a complete game, striking out eight.
Alyvia Whelchel went the distance in the circle for the Clippers, striking out four and walking three while allowing five runs and four hits.
Eastland 12, West Carroll 7: The Cougars scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past the Thunder in an NUIC crossover game in Thomson.
Jocelyn Green singled, tripled and drove in two runs for Eastland (1-0), and Morgan McCullough also had a pair of RBIs. Vanessa Allen had two singles, a double, an RBI and scored twice, Mallory Misiewicz singled, doubled, drove in a run and also scored two runs, and Gracie Steidinger had three hits. Tatum Grim scored two runs and drove in another, and Olivia Klinefelter added an RBI for the Thunder.
Lacey Eissens singled, doubled and drove in two runs for West Carroll, and Bella Smith, Abbey Skiles and Madison Eppenstein also had RBIs. Skiles also scored twice, and Eppenstein and Addyson Hartman both had doubles for the Thunder, who led 4-1 going into the fifth and 4-3 heading to the sixth.