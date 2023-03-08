SVM Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Naftzger

Erie-Prophetstown senior Caleb Naftzger had a strong season, and got red-hot in the postseason to help lead the Panthers to the regional championship game. The forward led E-P in all three regional games, finishing it off with 18 points in a 50-47 loss to Riverdale in the Class 2A West Carroll Regional championship game on Feb. 25. He scored 15 points – including a 7-for-10 performance at the free-throw line – in a 46-43 win over Mercer County in the regional semifinals on Feb. 23, and 21 points in a 57-46 win over Orion in the regional quarterfinals on Feb. 18.
Naftzger has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What was the biggest key to the team’s success in the postseason?
Naftzger: A lot of us have been playing together since third grade, so I think us being familiar with each other and how we all play made us work really well together. Toward the second half of the season, we all really started to buy in to our coaches’ game plan and it sort of just clicked.
How special was it to surprise people with a run to the regional final?
Naftzger: I knew going in to the postseason that a lot of people thought we’d lose in the first round, but I had confidence in our team that we would find a way to win. The win over Orion was great, but to beat second-seeded Mercer County to go to the regional championship was an incredible experience that I will remember forever.
What will you remember most about this season?
Naftzger: There is never a dull moment with our team. We are all friends with each other, and we love to mess around and make each other laugh. I will always remember that.
What’s your favorite memory of Erie-Prophetstown basketball?
Naftzger: My favorite memory of Erie-Prophetstown basketball is probably being on the court at the same time as my older brother and cousin, and getting the chance to play with them together.
What’s your favorite part about playing basketball at Erie-Prophetstown?
Naftzger: My favorite part about playing basketball at Erie-Prophetstown is we all challenge each other and make each other better. We all are so close and competitive, it makes it so fun to compete against each other every day at practice.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Naftzger: My favorite thing about basketball is playing it with my friends. My friends have always played together since we were little. I first got into basketball because of my friends, and it is awesome that I got to finish playing basketball with them by my side.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Naftzger: My favorite movie is Speed Racer, and my favorite show is Breaking Bad.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Naftzger: My favorite class is sewing, because Ms. Kelly is an amazing teacher and can always make me laugh.
What is your perfect meal?
Naftzger: My perfect meal is a grilled cheese sandwich with waffle fries.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Naftzger: I would like to be able to fly so hopefully I would never be late again.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Naftzger: My hype up song has got to be Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Naftzger: Anything by Old Dominion.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you, and why?
Naftzger: I would travel to Italy to try their pizza.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Naftzger: My favorite professional team is the Chicago Bears, and my favorite athlete is Jason Kelce.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Naftzger: I am picking Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, because I feel like their knowledge for the game is like no other. They definitely have some crazy stories that I would love to hear, too.