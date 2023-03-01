SVM Athlete of the Week: Polo’s Sydnei Rahn

Polo junior Sydnei Rahn was a key part of the Marcos’ run to their first regional title since 2008. She came up big in a 49-43 win over Amboy in the championship game of the Class 1A Amboy Regional on Feb. 17, as she scored 24 points – 12 in each half – and also had 9 rebounds, 2 assists & a steal. She also had 6 points, 10 rebounds & 4 assists in a 51-45 win over Forreston in the regional semifinals on Feb. 14.
Rahn has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What was the biggest key to the team’s success this season & postseason?
Rahn: We learned how to work as a team, and find the open person. Each one of us stepped up when needed.
How special was it to win the first regional title at Polo since 2008?
Rahn: It was amazing. Ever since the second practice, when Tommy Bardell pulled out the 2008 net, we made it our goal to put our number on the banner.
What will you remember most about this season?
Rahn: Celebrating with my team and having a police escort back into town in the mini buses after winning the regional title is definitely something to remember.
What’s your favorite memory of Polo basketball?
Rahn: Winning the regional championship.
What’s your favorite part about playing basketball at Polo?
Rahn: Even though I didn’t grow up in Polo, the first day I stepped on the court, the girls made me feel like I was always part of the team.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Rahn: Socializing with the other players and the officials.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Rahn: All of the Fast and Furious movies and Friends.
What is your perfect meal?
Rahn: Anything that has sour cream on it.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Rahn: I would like to be able to fly so I could dunk on Lindee Poper.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Rahn: I like to listen to my favorite song, She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Rahn: Any song by Hannah Montana, and not Miley Cyrus.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you, and why?
Rahn: I would like to travel to Greece, because I like visiting new places with beautiful scenery, and then I could pretend I am Sophie from the Mamma Mia musical.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Rahn: AP Chemistry, because I really like the teacher and the classmates that are in the class with me.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Rahn: The Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Rahn: Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lisa Leslie, because all of these players have so much knowledge about the game … and could possibly teach me how to dunk.