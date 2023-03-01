SportShorts for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Sterling places two on all-conference team

Sterling juniors Andre Klaver and Lucas Austin were named to the Western Big 6 all-conference basketball team, the league announced Monday.

Klaver was a first-team selection, and Austin was a second-team pick.

Moline seniors Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, United Township senior Bristol Lewis, and Quincy sophomore Bradley Longcor III were also first-teamers. Harding was named league MVP.

Newman duo named all-conference

Newman juniors Jess Johns and Madison Duhon were both named to the Three Rivers East all-conference team, the league announced Tuesday.

Johns was a first-team pick, and Bureau Valley junior Kate Salisbury was a unanimous selection.

Duhon was named to the second team, as was BV junior Kate Stoller.

Hall junior McKenna Christiansen, Kewanee sophomore Mya Dearing and Princeton senior Olivia Gartin were also unanimous picks, and Princeton freshman Keighley Davis was also a first-teamer.

Veltrop sisters unanimous all-league selections

Morrison senior Shelby Veltrop and sophomore Camryn Veltrop were both unanimous picks to the Three Rivers West all-conference team, the league announced Tuesday.

Erie-Prophetstown junior Kennedy Buck was named to the second team, while Morrison senior Diana Robbins and E-P junior Olivia Purvis were both honorable mention selections.

Other unanimous picks were Monmouth-Roseville junior Camryn Huston and Sherrard senior Kyla Elsburg, and they were joined on the first team by Mon-Rose senior Mattie Gillen and Sherrard senior Addison Pickens.