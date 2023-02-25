SVM area roundup: Season ends for boys swimmers, girls wrestlers

The local boys swimming season came to an end on Day 1 of the IHSA State Finals in Westmont, as none of the five area competitors advanced to the finals or consolation finals.
Morrison senior Skylar Drolema, swimming for the Sterling co-op, finished 35th out of 41 competitors in the 50 freestyle in 21.80 seconds, and took 31st out of 34 swimmers in the 100 freestyle in 47.46 seconds.
Dixon freshman Gage Helfrich, swimming for the Byron co-op, placed 30th out of 30 in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 4:59.97. He also teamed with senior teammates Levi Schamper, Nathan Bell and Tyson Politsch to finish 32nd out of 38 teams in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:39.33.
Schamper also swam in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for Byron. He placed 31st out of 33 in the butterfly (52.38 seconds), and was 35th out of 36 in the backstroke (55.68 seconds).
Bell took 31st out of 34 swimmers in the 200 individual medley (2:00.47), while Politsch was 29th out of 40 in the 100 breaststroke (58.82 seconds).
The top six in each event advanced to the finals, while the next six moved into the consolation finals on Day 2.
Girls wrestling
Panther duo finishes season: Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger and Jayda Rosenow both went 0-2 at the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Naftzger lost a 9-8 decision to Hoffman Estates’ Sophia Ball in her first-round bout at 120 pounds, then lost by pin in 1:56 against Anna-Jonesboro’s Oregan Dover in her first-round consolation match.
Rosenow suffered a pin in 1:54 against New Trier’s Jillian Giller in her opener at 140 pounds, then lost a 6-1 decision to Tolono Unity’s Ava Vasey in her first-round wrestleback bout.
Naftzger, a freshman, finishes the season with a 25-20 record, while the sophomore Rosenow ends the season 16-19.
Boys bowling
Bonnewell wins NIBC finale: Dixon sophomore Clark Bonnewell won the NIBC Top Ten Tournament on Friday, rolling a nine-game total of 2,148 to earn $100 in scholarship money.
The event brings together the top 10 bowlers of the past season in the Northern Illinois Bowling Conference to compete against one another.
Bonnewell rolled a 279 second game, a 258 third game, and a 250 fourth game, the finished with a 257 in his ninth game. He defeated runner-up Caden Elmer of Dakota (2,122) by 26 pins.
Oregon senior Stylar Long finished fifth with a 1,878 total, including high games of 206, 236 and 207. Fellow Hawks senior Brandon Rowe rolled a 1,768 to place eighth, with high games of 107 and 247, while sophomore Gavvin Surmo took 10th with a 703 total in four games.
Dixon sophomore Cody Geil was seventh, bowling a 1,806 highlighted by games of 234, 203 and 211.
Girls basketball
Poper named NUIC South MVP: Polo senior Lindee Poper was selected as the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference’s South Division MVP by the league’s coaches.
Poper and freshman teammate Camrynn Jones were unanimous picks to the first team, as were Eastland seniors Sarah Kempel and Paige Joiner. AFC junior Taylor Jahn, Amboy junior Elly Jones and sophomore Addison Pertell, and Forreston junior Jenna Greenfield were also named to the first team.
Second-team selections were AFC junior Brianna Gonnerman, Amboy junior Maeve Larson, Eastland senior Quinc Haverland, Forreston senior Brooke Boettner, Milledgeville senior Lily Smith, and Polo junior Courtney Grobe.
AFC junior Alexis Schwarz, Amboy senior Courtney Ortgiesen, and Forreston junior Rylee Broshous were named honorable mention.
Melcher earns all-conference honors: Sterling junior forward Olivia Melcher was the lone Golden Warrior named to the Western Big 6 all-conference team, as an honorable mention selection.
Galesburg junior guard Kiarra Kilgore was named league MVP. She was joined on the first team by Geneseo seniors Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach, Rock Island senior Kayla Rice, Alleman junior Clair Hulke, and Quincy junior Taylor Fohey.