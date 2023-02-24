SVM area roundup: Erie-Prophetstown keeps rolling in postseason, advance to regional final

The Erie-Prophetstown boys basketball team continued its postseason run Thursday night, as the ninth-seeded Panthers knocked off No. 2 Mercer County 46-43 in a Class 2A West Carroll Regional semifinal in Mt. Carroll.
Erie-Prophetstown will take on No. 7 seed Riverdale in the regional title game Saturday at 7 p.m. The Rams knocked off No. 3 seed Farmington 49-47 in the second semifinal.
The Panthers led 13-7 after the first quarter, 20-12 at halftime, and 36-27 heading into the fourth.
Caleb Naftzger scored 15 points, shooting 7 for 10 from the free-throw line, while Jeremiah Kochevar hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for E-P. Michael Collins scored seven points, and Jack Minssen chipped in five.
Chase Olson hit three 3s and led the Titans with 11 points. Colby Cox had 10 points, and Lucas Collison made three 3s for nine points.
1A AFC Regional
Pecatonica 74, AFC 41: The Raiders fell behind early and never recovered against the top-seeded Indians in a regional semifinal in Ashton.
Eighth-seeded AFC trailed 26-7 by the end of the first quarter, and 47-20 by halftime. Pec led 72-34 heading into the fourth quarter, and advances to take on Dakota in the title game Friday at 7 p.m.
Lane Koning led the Raiders with 13 points, and Carson Rueff hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Kaleb Goldman scored seven points, and Jordan Harris had five.
Cooper Hoffman poured in 22 points for Pec, which scored at least 21 points in each of the first three quarters. Korbin Gann had 13 points, Jaxon Diedrich hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 points, and Brody Black and Drew Williams each added eight points; Black hit two 3s.
Girls basketball
2A Winnebago Sectional
Byron 61, Stillman Valley 38: The Tigers took control early in the battle of Big Northern Conference rivals, leading 51-23 through three quarters of their sectional title game.
It was a rematch of last year’s Johnsburg Sectional final, which Winnebago won 50-38.
Byron will take on DePaul College Prep in the Elgin Community College Supersectional at 7 p.m. Monday for a berth in the state tournament’s Final Four.