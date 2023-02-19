SVM basketball roundup: Rock Falls, Newman boys win regional openers

The Rock Falls Rockets and Newman Comets both rolled to double-digit victories in their boys basketball regional quarterfinals on Saturday at home.
Rock Falls (14-17) defeated Mendota 70-52 at Tabor Gym as part of the Class 2A Byron Regional. The Rockets trailed 16-15 after the opening quarter, but stormed back by outscoring the Trojans 17-8 in the second period and 23-16 in the third.
Aydan Goff was red-hot from the perimeter, nailing seven 3-pointers and leading all scorers with 25 points for Rock Falls. Gavin Sands scored 13 points, Devin Tanton-DeJesus had 10, and Ryken Howard added nine for the Rockets, who will take on Eureka in a regional semifinal Wednesday in Byron.
Izaiah Nanez paced Mendota with 16 points, including four 3s, and Rafa Romero and Ryne Strouss both scored 13 points.
In the Class 1A Stockton Regional quarterfinals, Newman defeated Aquin 50-33 in a game it dominated from the start.
The Comets (23-9) led 20-9 at halftime thanks to a 10-3 second-quarter surge, then pulled away for good with a 23-11 run in the third period for a 43-20 lead.
Lucas Simpson scored 17 points, and Ayden Batten hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Newman, which will play Lena-Winslow in a regional semifinal Wednesday in Stockton. Gabe Padilla hit two 3s, and Nolan Britt also scored six points for the Comets.
Adam Awender hit a pair of 3s and led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs. Hunter Buss added 10 points.
2A Byron Regional
Winnebago 56, Oregon 29: The Hawks’ season came to an end with a loss on the road against Big Northern rival Winnebago in a regional quarterfinal.
2A West Carroll Regional
Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46: The Panthers rallied from a 39-37 deficit through three quarters to knock off the host Chargers in a regional quarterfinal thanks to a 20-7 scoring edge in the fourth period.
Caleb Naftzger had 21 points, and Michael Collins scored 16 for Erie-Prophetstown, which advances to the regional semifinals to face Mercer County on Wednesday night. Noah Wiseley added eight points for the Panthers.
Trey Erdmann’s 15 points paced Orion, and Xavyor Winter scored 10.
Riverdale 85, West Carroll 59: The Rams advanced to the West Carroll Regional semifinals with a win over the Thunder in Port Byron. Riverdale will face Farmington on Wednesday night.
2A Bureau Valley Regional
Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54: The Storm saw their season end at the hands of the red-hot Red Devils, who jumped out to a 20-point lead and held on after a late BV surge.
Hall led 29-9 with 3:09 left in the first half, and led 33-21 at the break after Bureau Valley tightened things up a bit. The Storm continued to pull closer, as Corban Chhim hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 remaining to get within 54-50.
But Austin Pecher hit a 3 and Kyian Smith added a basket to push the lead back to nine points; BV never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
“Offensively, I think we just got stagnant and not certain where we wanted to go or how we wanted to attack,” Bureau Valley coach Jason Marquis said. “We got better in time, but we were just pretty flat for a do-or-die game.
“We started to play harder [when we rallied]. We ran through cuts instead of jogging, we jumped to the ball defensively instead of watching the ball. I think those small differences of things you do without the basketball make a big difference in what you end up doing with the basketball in terms of quality of shot.”
Chhim scored 19 of his team-high 22 points in the second half for the Storm, who finished the season 7-24.
“We have wonderful young men,” Marquis said. “We went through an entire year with zero appearances on the D/F list. We had zero disciplinary issues and zero attendance issues. What that results in is a lot of improvement. From where we were when we were here [at Spring Valley] for the Colmone in December to where we were today was better.”
Mac Resetich led the Red Devils with 25 points, while Pecher, Smith and Payton Dye all scored 12; Dye hit four 3s in the first half to help stake Hall to the big lead.
1A AFC Regional
AFC 74, Indian Creek 56: The Raiders fell behind 17-8 through the first quarter, cut the deficit to 29-26 by halftime, then exploded for 48 second-half points in a regional quarterfinal win in Ashton.
Carson Rueff scored 18 of his team-high 23 points after halftime for AFC, while Kaleb Goldman had 10 of his 16 in the first half. Griffin Bushman hit six 3-pointers – including three in the fourth quarter – and finished with 18 points. Lane Koning scored seven points and Jordan Harris chipped in six for the Raiders, who will play top-seeded Pecatonica in the regional semifinal Wednesday night in Ashton.
Jeffrey Probst scored a game-high 29 points for the Timberwolves, and Jake Taylor added 11 points.
Dakota 58, Amboy 39: The Clippers trailed just 19-16 at halftime, but the host Indians pulled away with a 19-7 scoring run in the third quarter in a regional quarterfinal.
Eddie Jones led Amboy with 19 points, Wes Wilson scored 10, and Kyler McNinch added eight points.
Kade Vock poured in 25 points for Dakota.
1A Fulton Regional
Eastland 52, Milledgeville 41: The Cougars ended the Missiles’ season in a regional quarterfinal in Lanark, rallying from deficits of 16-10 at halftime and 28-24 through three quarters.
Parker Krogman had 11 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth period for Eastland, which held a 28-13 scoring edge in the quarter thanks in large part to shooting 21 for 26 from the free-throw line. Krogman was 7 for 7 from the line, Peyton Spears went 8 for 10, and Carsen Heeren hit a 3 and shot 4 for 6 from the line. Spears finished with 14 points, Heeren had 13, and Trevor Janssen scored seven for the Cougars, who will take on Fulton in a regional semifinal Wednesday night at Stan Borgman Court.
Connor Nye and Kacen Johnson both had 11 points for Milledgeville, while Bryce Aude added eight, and Eric Ebersole chipped in six.
Fulton 62, Forreston 49: The Steamers pulled away in the second half in a regional quarterfinal at home, outscoring the Cardinals 19-12 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the fourth.
Baylen Damhoff had 19 points, Ethan Price scored 16, and Payton Curley added 13 for Fulton (23-8). Damhoff and Curley each hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Dom Kramer chipped in eight points for the Steamers.
Owen Greenfield’s 14 points paced Forreston (12-19), while Payton Encheff scored 10, Kendall Erdmann added eight, and Brendan Greenfield finished with six.
East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39: The Mustangs watched a 28-21 halftime lead disappear in the second half of a regional quarterfinal loss on the road, as the Warriors outscored them 24-11 over the final 16 minutes.
Brenden Martin had 20 points to lead Morrison, and Carson Strating scored seven.
Aidan Colin finished with 16 points, Carter Widmeier added 12, and Brody Culbertson chipped in eight for East Dubuque.
1A South Beloit Regional
Somonauk 53, Polo 42: The Marcos lost a regional quarterfinal at home, trailing 19-12 by halftime and 31-27 through three quarters.
Brock Soltow scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Polo, while Brady Wolber added seven points and Carter Merdian finished with five.
Weston Hannibal led the Bobcats with 14 points, and Parker Sexton scored 11.
Men’s basketball
Sauk Valley 84, Malcolm X 61: The Skyhawks led 47-38 at halftime, then outscored the Hawks 37-23 in the second half in a Region IV win at home.
Andre Brandon had 20 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Sauk (17-12), which has won seven of its last eight games. Atem Agot had 12 points and seven rebounds, Jake Gaither finished with 10 points and five steals, Riek Riek added 10 points and three rebounds, and Devares Whitaker chipped in 10 points and four assists for the Skyhawks. Jalen Johnson and Devon House both scored seven points, and LA Fayne dished six assists.
Women’s basketball
Sauk Valley 65, Malcolm X 64: The Skyhawks took the lead with a 20-15 run in the third quarter, then held on in the fourth for a Region IV win at home.
Hailey Walters hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for Sauk, which trailed 23-15 after the opening quarter and 33-30 at halftime. Jenna Johnson finished with 15 points, Caylyn Kimmel added eight, Rachel Barrett chipped in six, and Skylar Savage had five. Kara Gaither added a basket for the Skyhawks.
Enija Brown-Griffin had 24 points to lead Malcolm X, with Dejae Parks scoring 17, Kirsten Magee adding 11, and Temya Russell chipping in nine.