SVM area roundup: Bowlers DeBord, Wight both advance to Day 2 at girls state tournament

Local bowlers Grace DeBord of Dixon and Ava Wight of Oregon both advanced to Day 2 of the IHSA State Tournament, finishing within the top 30 individuals not on an advancing team during the opening rounds of the tournament Friday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
DeBord rolled a six-game series of 1,157 to sit in 41st place overall. She closed her morning 598 series with games of 204 and 201, and then finished off her 559 afternoon series with a 215 game. The Duchesses senior grabbed the 15th individual qualifying spot.
Wight’s six-game series of 1,123 puts her in 57th place overall heading into the weekend. She had a 212 to end her 575 morning series, then a 211 to start her 548 afternoon series. The Hawks senior nabbed the 23rd individual qualifying spot for Day 2.
Vernon Hills’ Ashlee Shoemaker was the final individual qualifier, rolling a 1,111. Lincoln-Way West’s Ashley Munn (1,110) missed advancing to the weekend by a single pin.
Joliet West leads the team standings at the halfway point with a 5,981, 33 pins ahead of Minooka (5,948) and 45 pins better than Harlem (5,936). Oswego (5,865) sits in fourth place, led by individual leader Lani Breedlove, who rolled a 1,323 six-game series that included games of 255, 257 and 256 in the morning session for a 768.
Herrin’s Madyson LaBotte is second at 1,315, Joliet West’s Malaya Chavez is third at 1,308, St. Charles East’s Lida Burgos is fourth at 1,304, and Shepard’s Kahlen Ranson rounds out the top five at 1,300.
Boys basketball
AFC 49, Forreston 44: The Raiders closed the regular season with an NUIC South win over the Cardinals in Ashton, in a make-up game originally scheduled for Thursday.
AFC trailed 30-24 at halftime and 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but rallied thanks to a 17-8 scoring edge over the final eight minutes.
Jordan Harris had 13 points, and Griffin Bushman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Raiders. Carson Rueff and Lane Koning each added eight points.
Kendall Erdmann scored 13 points, and Payton Encheff had 11 for Forreston, while Brendan Greenfield added eight.