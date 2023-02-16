SVM area roundup: Milledgeville tops Fulton with buzer-beater

Kacen Johnson put back an offensive rebound at the buzzer to send Milledgeville past host Fulton 56-54 in an NUIC South game Wednesday night on Stan Borgman Court.
The Missiles trailed 18-13 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime, and were still down 40-38 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying.
Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 20 points, and Johnson finished with 13. Bryce Aude and Karter Livengood both scored six points, and Zack Pauley and Eric Ebersole added four points each.
Baylen Damhoff hit three 3-pointers and poured in 35 points for Fulton (22-9, 10-2 NUIC South). Ethan Price had 12 points, and Kole Schipper and Ryan Eads each hit a 3 for the Steamers.