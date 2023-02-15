SVM area roundup: Morrison girls advance to regional final; Sterling boys beat Rock Island

The Morrison Fillies seized control with a second-quarter surge, then held off the Lena-Winslow Panthers for a 40-27 victory in their Class 1A Pearl City Regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
Morrison outscored Le-Win 14-2 in the second period, taking a 21-10 lead into halftime. Camryn Veltrop paced the Fillies with 17 points, while Shelby Veltrop scored 16 points, Jordan Eads scored four points, and Diana Robbins added three points.
Rachael Setterstrom led Le-Win with five points.
Boys basketball
Sterling 68, Rock Island 54: The Golden Warriors outscored the Rocks by three points in each of the first three quarters, then used a five-point surge in the fourth to put away a Western Big 6 win at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
JP Schilling hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 28 points for Sterling (22-8, 8-6 WB6), which led 16-13 after the first quarter, 33-27 at halftime, and 51-42 through three periods. Lucas Austin hit a pair of 3s and scored 17 points, and Andre Klaver added 11 points for the Warriors.
KJ Lamonte’s 16 points paced Rock Island, and Dezmund Jackson and Marcus McQueen Jr. both hit three 3s and finished with 11 points.
Morrison 72, Oregon 61: A 12-point first quarter from Chase Newman helped stake the Mustangs to a 21-13 lead in a nonconference win at the Blackhawk Center.
Morrison was led by Brenden Martin with 26 points and Newman with 24 points, including 22 in the first half. Carson Strating scored 10 points, and DaeShaun McQueen added seven points.
Leaders for Oregon were Noah Johnson with 17 points, Jameson Caposey with 13 points, and Evan James with 12 points.
Fulton 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 66: The Steamers built a 64-41 lead through three quarters, then held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Raiders for an NUIC South win.
Baylen Damhoff led Fulton with 28 points, Ethan Price scored 24 points, Dom Kramer added eight points, and Payton Curley chipped in seven points.
Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Jordan Harris with 21 points, Carson Rueff with 15 points, Kaleb Goldman with 13 points, and Griffin Bushman with 12 points.
Pearl City 69, MIlledgeville 51: The Wolves built a 27-20 halftime lead, then finished off the Missiles with a 28-20 fourth-quarter surge.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Kacen Johnson with 15 points, Connor Nye with 10 points, and Karter Livengood with eight points.
Ethan Petta paced Pearl City with 35 points.
Men’s basketball
Highland 82, Sauk Valley 79: The Skyhawks rallied from a 47-39 halftime deficit, but the comeback came up short in an Arrowhead Conference loss at home.
Devon House and Atem Agot both scored 20 points to lead Sauk (15-12, 6-4), with House grabbing seven rebounds. LA Fayne finished with 12 points and seven assists, Jake Gaither (4 assists) and Andre Brandon (5 rebounds, 2 blocks) both scored nine points, and Riek Riek added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Skyhawks. Devares Whitaker chipped in three points and six assists.