SVM area roundup: Rock Falls boys fend off Erie-Prophetstown at Tabor Gym

The Rock Falls boys basketball team defeated Erie-Prophetstown 59-55 in a nonconference game Monday night at Tabor Gym.
The Rockets (13-17) led 17-14 after one quarter and 31-27 at halftime before the Panthers tied the score 41-41 going into the fourth period. Rock Falls outscored Erie-Prophetstown 18-14 over the final eight minutes.
Gavin Sands hit three 3-pointers and led the Rockets with 19 points, and Ryken Howard hit a pair of 3s and finished with 14 points. Kuitim Heald added eight points, Aydan Goff scored seven, and Chevy Bates chipped in six.
Brody Naftzger knocked down two 3s and led all scorers with 23 points for the Panthers. Noah Wiseley had 12 points, and Jeremiah Kochevar and Michael Collins scored six points each.
Eastland 49, Milledgeville 47: After the Missiles rallied from a 32-20 halftime deficit to get within 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter, the Cougars held on for an NUIC South victory on the road.
Parker Krogman poured in a game-high 20 points for Eastland, while Max McCullough had nine points and Trevor Janssen added eight.
Colten Hendrick hit four 3-pointers and led Milledgeville with 12 points, while Connor Nye scored 11 points, Bryce Aude added eight, and Zack Pauley chipped in seven.
Forreston 47, Polo 41: The Cardinals rallied from a 31-26 deficit through three quarters, outscoring the visiting Marcos 21-10 in the fourth period in an NUIC South comeback win.
Owen Greenfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Forreston (12-17, 5-6), while Brock Smith added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Brendan Greenfield scored seven points, and Kendall Erdmann chipped in six.
Carson Jones hit two 3s and led Polo with 12 points. Brock Soltow and Carter Median added eight points each.
Girls basketball
2A Bureau Valley Regional
Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26: The Storm saw their season come to an end at the hands of the rival Tigresses in the regional semifinals at the Storm Cellar in Manlius.
Princeton scored the first 20 points of the second quarter as part of a 25-0 run on its way to a 41-7 halftime lead. Olivia Gartin hit three 3-pointers and led the Tigresses with 17 points, and Keely Davis added 12 points.
Bureau Valley lost sophomore starter Taylor Neuhalfen to a knee injury just 40 seconds into the game. The Storm, who broke huddle to check on their fallen teammate at the other end, seemed to deflate with her, as Princeton scored 11 straight points.
BV (15-16) got within 16-7 on a basket and a later free throw by Kate Stoller, but didn’t score again in the first half. Stoller finished with 10 points, and Kate Salisbury added nine for the Storm, which had their five-game win streak snapped.
1A Galena Regional
River Ridge-Scales Mound 54, Eastland 29: The Cougars couldn’t keep up with RRSM in a regional semifinal loss in Galena, ending their season.
Eastland (22-10) trailed 11-4 after one quarter and 21-14 by halftime before being outscored 14-6 in the third period and 19-8 in the fourth.
Quinc Haverland had nine points and nine rebounds to lead the Cougars, and Trixie Carroll added eight points. Lily Mullen scored four points, Paige Joiner hit a 3-pointer to go with three rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Sarah Kempel chipped in three points and two steals.
Addison Albrecht’s 17 points paced RRSM, and Micaela Miller scored 12.
• Shaw Media’s Kevin Hieronymus contributed to this report.