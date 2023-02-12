SVM area roundup: Oregon’s Wight, Dixon’s DeBord qualify for girls state bowling tournament

A pair of local seniors will be finishing their high school bowling careers at the IHSA State Tournament next weekend.
Oregon senior Ava Wight and Dixon senior Grace DeBord both qualified for the state meet at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford, as Wight placed sixth at the Dundee-Crown Sectional in Carpentersville on Saturday, and DeBord was seventh at the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional.
Wight rolled a six-game series of 1,312 to claim the fourth of five advancing spots for individuals at Liberty Lanes. She rolled games of 223, 275 and 265 for a 763 morning series, setting a new Oregon girls record for a three-game series. It broke her own record of 729 set last season as Wight becomes the first three-time state qualifier for the Hawks boys or girls.
DeBord had a 214 game in the morning and a 227 in her final game of the afternoon and finished with a 1,175, good for the top individual advancing spot at Landmark Lanes in Peoria. Dixon, which had qualified for the sectional as a team, also got a 1,006 series and 199 high game from Autumn Swift, and a 914 series and 209 high game from Olivia Gingras. Leslie Pettorini opened her five-game effort with games of 212 and 201, while Addison Cox rolled a 197 in her four-game 655. Allison Coss rolled a 250 in two games, and Maddie Kirby added a 171 game for the Duchesses.
Sterling also had a pair of bowlers finish their season at the sectional in Peoria, as Hannah Conderman rolled a 985 series with a 192 high game, and Olivia Barton added a 932 series and 181 high game.
Hononegah (6,142) won the team title by 113 pins over Harlem (6,029) at the Dundee-Crown Sectional, while St. Charles East’s Lida Burgos won the individual crown with a 1,391.
At the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional in Peoria, Joliet West (5,973) defeated Minooka (5,605) by 368 pins for the team title, and Joliet West’s Ella Steinke rolled a 1,323 as individual champ.
Girls basketball
2A West Carroll Regional
Rock Falls 75, West Carroll 12: The Rockets (18-13) rolled past the Thunder in a regional quarterfinal at Tabor Gym, earning a berth in the semifinals against Alleman on Tuesday night in Savanna.
Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37: The Rams knocked off the Panthers in a regional quarterfinal in Prophetstown, advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals against Stillman Valley.
2A Byron Regional
Rockford Christian 72, Oregon 56: The Hawks’ season ended with a regional quarterfinal loss to a Big Northern foe in Rockford.
Oregon trailed 34-25 by halftime, then were outscored 23-13 in the third quarter. Hadley Lutz hit four 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 25 points, and Mariah Drake added three 3s and 11 points for the Hawks.
Kaitlin Park scored 17 points, Emma Joiner had 16, Cassidy Proper added 13, and Courtney Park chipped in 11 in a balanced attack for the Royal Lions.
2A Bureau Valley Regional
Bureau Valley 60, IVC 45: Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury scored 22 points each to lead the Storm to victory over the Grey Ghosts in a regional quarterfinal in Chillicothe.
Bureau Valley, which hit 26 of 32 free throws, advances to play No. 2 Princeton in a semifinal Monday in Manlius.
1A Pearl City Regional
Pearl City 32, Newman 30: The Wolves’ Kenzee Evans scored a basket with five seconds left to end the Comets’ season in the regional quarterfinals.
Jess Johns had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Newman (7-23), which battled back from a 17-11 halftime deficit and only trailed 21-20 going into the fourth quarter. Lucy Oetting scored four points, Pyper TerBush added three points and five assists, and Madison Duhon and Helen Papoccia each chipped in two points for the Comets; Papoccia also had three rebounds, and Amiya Rodriguez pulled down five boards.
Fallyn Endress led Pearl City with 14 points.
Morrison 65, Milledgeville 24: The Fillies led 27-5 after one quarter, then stretched the margin to 43-9 by halftime in a regional quarterfinal win over the Missiles at home.
Shelby Veltrop scored 24 points, and Camryn Veltrop had 15 for Morrison, while Jordan Eads and Diana Robbins each added eight.
Lilianna Smith led Milledgeville with 14 points, and Olivia Schurman scored eight.
1A Amboy Regional
AFC 56, Indian Creek 18: The Raiders jumped out to a 25-2 lead through the first quarter, then pulled away with a 24-6 scoring edge in the second half in a regional quarterfinal win in Ashton.
Brianna Gonnerman poured in a career-high 23 points for AFC (12-19), while Alexis Schwarz finished with 15 points, and Taylor Jahn added 13.
Isabella Turner paced Indian Creek with 12 points.
Forreston 42, Hiawatha 6: The Cardinals pitched shutouts in the first and third quarters in a regional quarterfinal win at home.
Jenna Greenfield hit a pair of 3-pointers and led a balanced Forreston squad with 10 points. Brooke Boettner scored nine points, and Keeli Larson and Jaiden Schneiderman each added six as seven different Cardinals scored.
Crystal Haack hit a 3-pointer to lead Hiawatha.
1A Galena Regional
Eastland 50, East Dubuque 28: The Cougars slowly pulled away for a regional quarterfinal win in Lanark, leading 22-13 at halftime and 35-21 through three quarters.
Quinc Haverland had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Eastland (22-9), while Sarah Kempel added 10 points and five boards. Lily Mullen had six points, four rebounds, eight steals and two assists, Sienna Peterson added six points and two steals, Trixie Carroll finished with four points, six rebounds and two steals, and Keni Burkholder scored four points for the Cougars. Paige Joiner finished with two points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Jocelyn Green chipped in three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mia Wilwert’s 10 points paced the Warriors, and Emily Gockel added eight.
Girls wrestling
Pair of Panthers advance to state: Erie-Prophetstown had two wrestlers qualify for the IHSA State Tournament on Feb. 25 in Bloomington, as Jayda Rosenow took first and Michelle Naftzger finished fourth at the Geneseo Sectional.
Rosenow won the 140-pound title, winning by pin in the quarterfinals and semifinals before pulling out a 9-7 win in overtime in the championship bout.
Naftzger lost in the quarterfinals at 120, then won three straight pins to earn a spot in the third-place match, where she lost an 8-2 decision.
Rock Falls’ Ellisa Russell advanced to the semifinals at 145, but lost a 5-2 decision before suffering a pin in the blood round to fall one match short of state. Oregon’s Elizabeth Ruter also lost in the blood round at 130, after she won two pins and two overtime decisions following an opening loss.
Boys basketball
Sterling 93, Rockford Christian 73: The Golden Warriors scored 23 or more points in three quarters, and rallied from a 43-41 halftime deficit to top the Royal Lions at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Lucas Austin hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points for Sterling (21-8), and is now the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, passing Drew Pace. Andre Klaver had 22 points and JP Schilling added 21, while Kaedon Phillips scored nine and Kael Ryan chipped in eight.
Walter Hill Jr. hit six 3s and scored 28 points to pace Rockford Christian, and Blake Broege hit five 3s and finished with 19 points.
Marmion 70, Dixon 33: The Dukes couldn’t keep up with the Cadets in a loss at the Indian Creek Shootout, falling behind 25-6 through the first quarter before Marmion pulled away with a 29-7 scoring edge in the third period.
Darius Harrington had 12 points to lead Dixon (18-12), and Wyatt Wetzell scored six.
Collin Wainscott (13 points), Jabe Haith (11 points), Jacob Piceno (10 points, 2 3-pointers) and Trevon Roots (10 points) all scored in double figures for Marmion.
Oregon 49, Harvard 42: The Hawks hit the road and returned home with a nonconference win over the Hornets.
Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49: The Storm trailed just 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Chargers 19-12 over the final eight minutes in a Three Rivers crossover loss on the road.
Corban Chhim scored 14 points, Cooper Balensiefen had 13, and Landon Hulsing added 12 for Bureau Valley.
Trey Erdmann’s 15 points paced Orion, while Xavyor Winter scored 13 and Duncan Adamson added 11.
United Township 66, Fulton 41: The Steamers fell to the Panthers in a nonconference game on Stan Borgman Court.
El Paso-Gridley 64, Eastland 61, OT: The Cougars led 30-27 at halftime, then rallied from a 46-40 deficit entering the fourth quarter to force overtime, but were outscored 11-8 in the extra period in a loss at the Riverton Shootout.
Parker Krogman poured in 26 points for Eastland, and Carsen Heeren hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Trevor Janssen and Max McCullough both scored seven points.
Micah Meiss hit three 3s and led all scorers with 31 points for EPG, while Chancesaye Maxon scored 13 points and Jonah Funk added 12.
Falcons take title in Iowa: Faith Christian defeated the Des Moines Warriors 70-55 in the championship game of the Pathway Invitational Tournament on Saturday in Kalona, Iowa.
Isaiah Schuler had 34 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals, Caleb Rydzynski added a double-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two assists, and Levi Schuler had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Falcons. Carson Bivins scored five points, Micah Wehler chipped in 10 rebounds and two assists, and Tyler Kibble dished four assists and grabbed three rebounds and two steals for Faith.
The Falcons downed Quad Cities Christian 73-55 in the second round, as Isaiah Schuler had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Rydzynski chipped in 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Levi Schuler added 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Wehler had eight points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Kibble finished with five points and eight rebounds.
In its opener Friday night, Faith topped Ames Vision 59-49. Levi Schuler led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals, Kibble had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Rydzynski added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Wehler chipped in six points, 12 rebounds and four assists, and Isaiah Schuler finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists.