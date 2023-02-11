SVM area roundup: Eight local wrestlers earn spots in sectional semifinals

A few Class 1A area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals on Day 1 of the IHSA sectionals on Friday, while most of the other locals will have to fight back through wrestlebacks on their quest for a state berth.
Polo’s Josiah Perez (106 pounds) won his quarterfinal bout 6-4 after a first-round bye to advance to the semifinals at the 1A Oregon Sectional, where he will wrestle West Carroll’s Connor Knop, who won by pin in the first round and pulled out a 15-13 overtime decision in the quarterfinals.
Amboy’s Landon Blanton (113) won 6-0 in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye, while Erie-Prophetstown’s Wyatt Goossens (120) and Jase Grunder (152) both won quarterfinal matches after receiving first-round byes. Fulton’s Zane Pannell (170) and Braiden Damhoff (285) also won their quarterfinal bouts following opening byes.
Newman’s Carter Rude (138) won by pin in both the first round and the quarterfinals to earn a semifinal berth.
[ Photos from Day 1 at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional wrestling meet ]
Dixon’s Ayden Rowley (113), Cade Hey (138) and Steven Kitzman (170) all won first-round matches before falling in the quarterfinals, as did Rock Falls’ Aaron Meenen (120) and Jacob Hosler (285), Newman’s Brady Grennan (132), Polo’s Wyatt Doty (132), and Oregon’s Lane Halverson (138), Seth Stevens (145), Grant Stender (152), Anthony Bauer (160) and Gabe Eckerd (170). Stevens lost 2-1 in double-overtime.
Class 1A locals who lost their first-round matches were Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill (106) and Emmanuel Jamison (170), Dixon’s Gavin Kramer (120) and Shaun DeVries (285), Oregon’s Preston LaBay (120), Polo’s Lucas Nelson (126), Morrison’s Camden Pruis (132) and Brady Anderson (152), Fulton’s Ben Fosdick (145), and Erie-Prophetstown’s Luke Otten (182).
The Rockets’ Jamison wrestled at sectionals as an alternate, taking the place of Rockridge’s Tyler Morrisey, who defeated Jamison in the third-place match at the Riverdale Regional last weekend.
At the 2A Rochelle Sectional, all nine Sterling wrestlers are in the wrestlebacks. Zyan Westbrook (113), Dylan Ottens (138), Gage Tate (170) and Diego Leal (195) all won first-round bouts before losing in the quarterfinals, while Tommy Tate (160) lost his quarterfinal after an opening-round bye.
Karson Strohmayer (126), Austin Clemens (145), Chase Ullrich (182) and Javier Luna (285) all lost in the first round.
All the area wrestlers are still alive for a state berth on Day 2, as the top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the state meet next weekend in Champaign.
Boys basketball
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 59: The Dukes tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t catch up in a Big Northern Conference loss on the road.
Dixon (18-11, 5-3 BNC) fell behind 38-28 by halftime and trailed 62-44 through three quarters, but outscored the Royal Lions 15-9 over the final eight minutes.
Darius Harrington had 21 points to pace the Dukes, while Bryce Feit and Austin Hicks both scored 10 points; Hicks hit a pair of 3-pointers. Wyatt Wetzell chipped in six points for Dixon.
Christian Cummings scored a game-high 23 points for Rockford Christian, while Kevion Cummings and Elijah Daugherty both added 19; Daugherty hit three 3s, and Kevion Cummings made two 3s.
St. Bede 58, Bureau Valley 47: The Storm dropped a Three Rivers East game in Peru, falling to the Bruins.
Rockridge 56, Morrison 28: After a low-scoring first quarter for both teams, the Rockets took control with a 20-3 second-quarter surge, then shut the door on a comeback by the visiting Mustangs with a 20-10 third-quarter run in their Three Rivers West contest.
Carson Strating led Morrison with eight points, while Brenden Martin scored seven points, and Chase Newman and Mitch Johnson added four points apiece.
Rockridge was led by Jase Whiteman with 20 points and Caleb Cunico with 12 points.
Erie-Prophetstown 53, Riverdale 36: The Panthers rolled past the Rams in a TRAC West game in Erie.
Milledgeville 55, Amboy 34: The Missiles seized momentum with a 21-10 second-quarter surge, then finished strong for a 21-point NUIC South win over the host Clippers.
Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 21 points, and Zach Pauley added 10 points. Colten Hendricks scored nine points and Eric Ebersole chipped in six points for the Missiles.
Troy Anderson and Eddie Jones paced Amboy with eight points each, while Kyler McNinch chipped in six points and Garrett Pertell added four points.
Fulton 51, Forreston 29: The Steamers fell behind the Cardinals by three points in the first quarter, but pulled ahead with a 16-7 second-quarter run on their way to a 22-point NUIC South road win.
Leaders for Fulton were Ethan Price with 16 points, Baylen Damhoff with 14 points, and Payton Curley with 11 points.
Forreston was led by Brock Smith with eight points, Brendan Greenfield with seven points, and Owen Greenfield with five points.
Galena 76, West Carroll 20: The Thunder couldn’t keep up with the Pirates in an NUIC West loss on the road.