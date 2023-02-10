SVM area roundup: Dixon rolls past Rochelle on Senior Night at Lancaster Gym

With its regular starting lineup full of seniors, the Dixon Duchesses wanted to make Senior Night special on Wednesday at Lancaster Gym.
All five seniors scored as the Duchesses jumped out to a double-digit halftime lead before clamping down defensively in the second half of a 54-18 win over Rochelle.
With a 46-18 lead through the third quarter, Dixon coach Luke Ravlin had his five seniors re-enter the game to start the fourth quarter. After one final basket on a lob play from guard Kait Knipple to forward Ella Govig, he called timeout and subbed them all out together as the Dixon fans gave them a standing ovation.
“It was just really nice, because ever since fifth grade, we’ve been doing this together. So starting one of our last varsity games together, and coming off together, it’s really emotional, but it’s also just a happy moment,” senior forward Harvest Day said.
Day led Dixon (25-5) with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Govig added eight points and nine boards. Katie Drew scored seven points, Kait Knipple hit a pair of 3s and finished with six points and three assists, and Abby Knipple added a 3-pointer to go with four assists. Senior Hannah Steinmeyer hit a free throw, and also chipped in six steals and five assists.
Freshman Morgan Hargrave finished with five points, fellow freshman Reese Dambman and sophomore Kenzie Toms both scored four points, and Jessie Pitman added a layup for the Duchesses, who led 8-0 and 12-2 in the first quarter.
“It was great to get that early lead, take some of the emotions out of it,” Day said. “Rav always warns us that anyone can beat us if we don’t play well, so we just knew that we needed to come out our strongest, and we really did, and it just got us hyped up.”
After Rochelle’s Torrin Nantz hit a 3 to cut the Hubs’ deficit to 15-8 with 5:16 to go in the first half, Dixon took control with a 10-2 run. The Duchesses then put the game away with a 14-0 run in the third quarter, and outscored the Hubs 21-5 in the third period and 8-0 in the fourth.
The Duchesses host a Class 3A regional next week, and Day and her teammates are eager to play again on their home court.
“We know that we have more work to do on this floor, so we’re ready for it,” she said. “This is just a good stepping stone, a good motivational game for us.”
Nantz hit a pair of 3s and led Rochelle with six points, while Alivia Henkel added five points.
Stillman Valley 54, Newman 29: The Comets couldn’t keep up with the Cardinals in a nonconference loss on the road.
Newman (7-22) trailed 22-18 at halftime, but was outscored 20-9 in the third quarter and 12-2 in the fourth. Madison Duhon scored 15 points to pace the Comets, and Jess Johns added nine points and 21 rebounds. Lucy Oetting chipped in three points and three steals.
Brooke Jordal had 17 points to lead Stillman, while Mya Janssen and Taylor Davidson scored 10 points apiece, and Jenna Shelburne added nine.
Polo 51, Milledgeville 39: Lindee Poper became the all-time leading scorer in Marcos program history, scoring 21 points against the Missiles to give her 1,076 for her career.
Polo led 13-4 after one quarter and 25-9 by halftime, and stretched the lead to 44-22 by the end of the third quarter
Poper also had eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Camrynn Jones added 14 points and seven assists for the Marcos (16-11, 7-3), who finish tied with Amboy for second place in the NUIC South. Carlee Grobe scored five points, Courtney Grobe had four points and five assists, and Sydnei Rahn chipped in four points, four rebounds and two blocks. Madison Glawe hit a 3-pointer and pulled down nine rebounds for Polo, while Karlea Frey and Bekah Zeigler each had three boards.
Olivia Schurman led Milledgeville with 15 points, while Loren Meiners hit three 3s and scored 12 points. Lilianna Smith hit two 3s and added eight points, and Kylee Jensen and Marissa Sturrup both scored two points for the Missiles.
Eastland 45, Amboy 35: The Cougars wrapped up an undefeated NUIC South slate with a win over the Clippers in Lanark.
With the teams tied 21-21 at halftime, Eastland outscored Amboy 13-9 in the third quarter and 11-5 in the fourth to pull away.
Sarah Kempel poured in 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists for the Cougars (21-9, 10-0), while Quinc Haverland had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Paige Joiner added eight points, six assists and five steals, and Keni Burkholder and Jocelyn Green each scored two points; Burkholder also had three rebounds.
Maeve Larson hit three 3-pointers and led the Clippers (23-4, 7-3) with 11 points. Addison Pertell added eight points and three steals, Tyrah Vaessen finished with five points and four rebounds, and Kiera Karlson also scored five points. Courtney Ortgiesen added four points and eight rebounds, and Elly Jones chipped in two points, four steals and three assists for Amboy.
Pearl City 45, AFC 38: The Raiders led 16-15 at halftime and trailed just 31-29 through three quarters, but couldn’t pull out an NUIC crossover game on the road.
Alexis Schwarz scored 12 points, and Taylor Jahn had 11 for AFC (11-19). Cameryn Winterland added six points, and Reese Polk chipped in five.
Brea Musser led the Wolves with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Fallyn Endress and Kenzee Evans both scored 11 points; Evans hit three 3-pointers.
Boys basketball
North Boone 55, Oregon 31: The Hawks were outscored 26-11 in the second half of a Big Northern Conference loss at the Blackhawk Center.
Jordan Croegaert had 10 points, and Jameson Caposey added nine for Oregon (8-20, 0-8 BNC), which trailed 15-12 after the opening quarter and 29-20 at halftime.
Jack Lipinsky hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 15 points, while Chris Doetch scored 14 points and Zack Topping hit two 3s and finished with 12 points for North Boone (14-15, 2-7).