SVM area roundup: AFC boys rout Amboy; Rock Falls boys, girls lose close games

The Ashton-Franklin Center boys basketball team built a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 70-34 NUIC win over Amboy Wednesday night in Amboy.
Leaders for the Raiders were Lane Koning with 16 points, and Griffin Bushman and Kaleb Goldman with 14 points apiece; Carson Rueff and Jordan Harris added seven points each.
Troy Anderson and Kyler McNinch led the Clippers with nine points apiece, while Eddie Jones chipped in six points.
Boys basketball
Winnebago 68, Rock Falls 67: The Rockets led the Indians 40-35 at halftime, but the Indians took the lead with a 16-9 third-quarter surge and fended off a fourth-quarter rally for a Big Northern Conference win.
Kuitim Heald made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Rock Falls; Aydan Goff scored 14 points, Ryken Howard scored seven points and Diego Hernandez added six points.
Ray Maurchie paced Winnebago with 18 points, going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line, while Myles Smith scored 14 points, Brody Larson scored 12 points and Braylon Garrigan added 10 points.
South Beloit 56, Milledgeville 37: The Sobos built a 21-10 halftime lead, then used a 20-14 fourth-quarter surge to put away the Missiles.
Connor Nye scored 13 points and Khristiyan Dunn scored nine points as the leading Milledgeville scorers; Konner Johnson, Zach Pauley and Bryce Aude chipped in four points each.
Leorence Kostka scored 22 points and Ross Robertson scored 18 points to lead South Beloit.
Eastland 56, Forreston 27: The Cougars established a 12-point halftime lead, then outscored the Cardinals 31-15 in the second half for a decisive NUIC win.
Leaders for Eastland were Max McCullough with 16 points and Carsen Heeren with 12 points; Trevor Janssen scored eight points, and Parker Krogman and Peyton Spears added six points apiece.
Forreston was led by Owen Greenfield with five points, and Niko Valenzuela, Brendan Greenfield, Kendall Erdmann and Ethan Bocker with four points apiece.
Girls basketball
Ottawa 38, Rock Falls 30: The Pirates outscored the Rockets 9-0 in the first quarter, widened their lead to 31-8 in the third quarter, and fended off a fourth-quarter rally for a nonconference win.
Emily Lego led the Rockets with 10 points, Claire Bickett scored seven points, Rylee Johnson scored five points, and Katie Thatcher and Brooke Howard added four points apiece.
Marlie Orlandi paced Ottawa with 23 points, while Hailey Larsen chipped in six points.
Bureau Valley 58, Riverdale 54 (OT): The Storm trailed the Rams by three points after the third quarter, but forced overtime and went 10 for 12 in the extra period to seal the win.
Kate Salisbury scored 28 points to lead Bureau Valley, and Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Stoller added 12 points each.