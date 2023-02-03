SportShorts for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Veltrop becomes Fillies’ all-time leading scorer

Morrison senior forward Shelby Veltrop broke the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring record last week, passing Sarah Backus.

Veltrop scored 12 points in the Fillies’ 40-28 win over Erie-Prophetsown, passing Backus’ mark of 1,281 career points. Through Thursday’s game, Veltrop has 1,323 points.

Veltrop averaged a double-double last season, with her 16 points per game ranking second in the area, her 10.0 rebounds per game ranking fifth, her 4.0 assists per game tied for second, and her 3.6 blocks per game ranking third among all Sauk Valley players. She also averaged 1.6 steals per game.

As a sophomore in 2021, Veltrop averaged 12.2 points (10th in the area), 11.4 rebounds (2nd in the area), 2.9 assists (13th in the area), 1.6 steals and 5.1 blocks (led the area) per game.

Thunder’s Moshure to play basketball at SVCC

West Carroll senior Tori Moshure will continue her basketball career at Sauk Valley Community College.

Moshure, who is recovering from a torn ACL, averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season as a junior. She ranked fourth in the area in assists, and was in the top 20 in the other three categories.

The Skyhawks are 7-14 this season with an all-local roster featuring players from Dixon, Newman, Rock Falls, Sterling, and Faith Christian.

Roby coming off bench for Spurs

Former Dixon standout Isaiah Roby has been playing a reserve role for the Spurs in his first season with San Antonio.

He has played in 36 of the Spurs’ 52 games, and is averaging 10.5 minutes, 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. He has 145 points on 55-for-125 shooting, including 17-for-50 from 3-point range, and 16-for-36 from the free-throw line, with 89 rebounds, 33 assists, 13 steals and six blocks.

In Wednesday’s 119-109 loss to the Kings, Roby made both of his shots, including a 3-pointer, and finished with five points and a rebound in 8 minutes.

His season highs for the Spurs (14-38) are 24 minutes vs. the Warriors on Nov. 15; 14 points and 7 rebounds vs. the Clippers on Jan. 26; 3 assists (he’s done that five times); 2 steals vs. the Heat on Dec. 10; and 2 blocks vs. the Kings on Nov. 17.

Roby and the Spurs will visit Chicago to play the Bulls on Monday night.