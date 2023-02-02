SVM area roundup: Poper scores 1,000th point to lead Polo past Forreston

Lindee Poper became the fourth Polo girls basketball player to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 26 points to lead the Marcos to a 62-55 win over Forreston on Wednesday night in an NUIC South home game.
Poper also had 16 rebounds and four blocked shots for Polo (14-10, 5-3), which led 28-19 at halftime and 43-36 through three quarters. Camrynn Jones hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Madison Glawe had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Marcos, while Sydnei Rahn added four points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Courtney Grobe chipped in three points, five rebounds and four assists. Polo assisted on all 21 of its baskets.
Jenna Greenfield hit three 3s and led Forreston with 15 points, and Hailey Greenfield hit four 3s for 12 points. Brooke Boettner and Ericka Alexander both scored 10 points for the Cardinals.
Amboy 54, Earlville 28: The Clippers jumped out to an 18-7 lead through the first quarter and stretched it to 29-13 by halftime before a 16-7 third-quarter surge in a nonconference win at home.
Elly Jones had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for Amboy (21-3), while Maeve Larson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Addison Pertell added 12 points, four assists and three steals; Jones and Pertell each hit a pair of 3-pointers. Emily Sachs scored six points, Courtney Ortgiesen added four points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Tyrah Vaessen chipped in five rebounds and three assists for the Clippers.
Maddy Olson led Earlvile with 12 points, and Nevaeh Sansone added eight.
Eastland 51, Milledgeville 6: The Cougars clinched at least a share of the NUIC South title, shutting out the Missiles in three of the four quarters in a league win on the road.
Sarah Kempel led the way with 11 points and four steals, and Paige Joiner hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists for Eastland (19-8, 8-0), which has a 2.5-game lead in the conference with two games left.
Karlee Etchberger had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Cougars, while Quinc Haverland added six points and four rebounds, and Mallory Misiewicz finished with four points, two assists and two steals. Lily Mullen had two points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Audrey Sundquist chipped in two points, four rebounds and two steals as 11 different Cougars scored.
Lilianna Smith scored four points, and Taylor Sarber added two for Milledgeville, which scored all of its points in the third quarter.
Boys basketball
Alden-Hebron 60, AFC 55: The Raiders led 31-21 at halftime, but were outscored 18-11 in the third quarter and 21-13 in the fourth in a nonconference road loss.
Kaleb Goldman’s 21 points paced AFC, while Carson Rueff and Lane Koning both scored 11.
Parker Elswick hit six 3-pointers and poured in 28 points for the Giants, with Jake Nielsen scoring 13 and Justin Gritmacher adding 10.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,548, Galesburg 2,283: The Golden Warriors won all three games to defeat the Silver Streaks in a Western Big 6 dual in Abingdon.
Hannah Conderman led Sterling with a 512 series, while Olivia Barton had a 493, and Katelynn Garcia-Redmond added a 479 series and 202 high game. Hailey Conderman and Emily Doss both bowled 369 series, and Loralei Michels chipped in a 326 for the Warriors.
Iris Brechbuhler (472 series) and Alissa Schultz (465) led Galesburg.