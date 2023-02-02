SportShort for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

The Dixon High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting the Class of 2023 on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.
The inductees will later be introduced and recognized at the varsity boys basketball game against DeKalb at Lancaster Gym at approximately 6:30 p.m.
This year’s inductees are: Curtis Strong, Class of 1933 (track, football, basketball); Howard Mantsch, Class of 1940 (track, football, basketball); Jodi Yount, Class of 1989 (tennis, basketball, softball); Juli Yount, Class of 1989 (tennis, basketball); Chris Bishop, Class of 2004, Wrestling coach 2010-21 (wrestling, football); Kasey Ferrigan, Class of 2009 (cross country, track); Arthur “A.C.” Bowers, Football coach (1921-28), Basketball coach (1921-26), Track coach (1921-55), Athletic Director (1921-63); Dana Stonesifer, Soccer coach (1992-2003); 1980 girls golf team; 1988-89 girls basketball team; 1989-90 girls basketball team; 2002 boys soccer team.