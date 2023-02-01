SVM area roundup: Rock Falls comes up just short against Rockford Christian

The Rock Falls boys basketball team missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer Tuesday night in a 58-57 loss to Rockford Christian in a Big Northern Conference game on the road.
The Rockets (10-13) trailed 37-27 at halftime, but pulled within 48-42 by the end of the third quarter before cutting it even closer with a 15-10 fourth-quarter surge.
Devin Tanton-DeJesus led a balanced Rock Falls attack with 12 points, while Ryken Howard added 11 and Chevy Bates scored 10. Kuitim Heald, Gavin Sands and Aydan Goff each added eight points, with Heald hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Christian Cummings hit three 3s and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Royal Lions, who were playing without Kevion Cummings. Elijah Daugherty had 15 points, Jaden Williams scored 14, and Trace Butler chipped in 10.
Rockford Lutheran 93, Oregon 44: The Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Crusaders in a Big Northern loss in Rockford.
Morrison 48, Erie-Prophetstown 39: The Mustangs led 31-30 at the end of the third quarter, then sealed the win with a 17-9 fourth-quarter surge.
Leaders for Morrison were Danny Mouw with 13 points and Brenden Martin with 12 points. Carson Strating scored eight points, DaeShaun McQueen scored seven points, and Chase Newman added six points.
Noah Wiseley scored 19 points to lead Erie-Prophetstown, and and Brody Naftzger added nine points.
Polo 46, Eastland 41: The Marcos trailed the Cougars 34-33 at the end of the third quarter, but used a 13-7 run in the fourth to secure an NUIC South win.
Carter Merdian scored 14 ponts, and Brock Soltow had 11 points to lead Polo, while Nolan Hahn and Brady Wolber added six points apiece.
Eastland was led by Carsen Heeren and Parker Krogman with 12 points each. Peyton Spears scored nine points, and Trevor Janssen added six points.
Milledgeville 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 59: The Missiles took a 53-47 lead into the fourth quarter after a 10-point third quarter from Connor Nye, then sealed the win in the final eight minutes.
Colton Hendrick scored a game-high 19 points to lead Milledgeville, while Connor Nye scored 16 points, Bryce Aude added 13 points, and Kacen Johnson chipped in nine points.
Jordan Harris led AFC with 12 points, Carson Rueff and Lane Koning scored 11 points each, Griffin Bushman had nine points, and Kaleb Goldman added eight points.
Fulton 74, Amboy 38: The Steamers outscored the Clippers 17-5 in the second quarter, 24-12 in the third, and 10-2 in the fourth for an NUIC South win at home.
Baylen Damhoff had 26 points, and Ethan Price scored 10 as Fulton (19-6, 7-0) remained unbeaten in conference play. Reed Owen added nine points, and Ryan Eads scored seven as 10 different Steamers scored.
Eddie Jones hit six 3-pointers and led Amboy with 26 points.
Faith Christian 59, Rockford Fire 45: The Falcons used a 24-9 third-quarter surge to rally from a 29-27 halftime deficit in an NICC victory on the road.
Levi Schuler scored 29 points to lead Faith. Caleb Rydzynski had 10 points, and Isaiah Schuler and Tyler Kibble added eight points each.
Girls basketball
Amboy 30, Newark 25: The Clippers outscored the Norsemen 12-7 in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied 18-18 in a nonconference game in Newark.
Courtney Ortgiesen led Amboy (20-3) with eight points and eight rebounds, and Elly Jones and Maeve Larson each added seven points and five steals; Larson also had six rebounds. Tyrah Vaessen and Addison Pertell both scored four points for the Clippers, with Vaessen chipping in eight rebounds and five assists.
Tess Carlson led Newark with eight points, Addison Ness scored six, and Stephanie Snyder added five.
Forreston 47, Oregon 21: The Cardinals pulled ahead with a 17-7 second-quarter run, then put the game out of reach with a 16-2 third-quarter surge.
Forreston was led by Jenna Greenfield with 12 points, Brooke Boettner with 11 points, Hailey Greenfield with nine points, and Rylee Broshous with eight points.
Hadley Lutz and Mariah Drake scored six points each, while Ava Hackman added four points for Oregon.
Girls bowling
Oregon 2,872, Belvidere North 2,662: The Hawks defeated the Blue Thunder by 210 pins at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, improving to 11-3 on the season.
Ava Wight paced Oregon with a 608 series, with games of 216, 180 and 212. Kendra Erhler followed with a 477, McKenzie Alford rolled a 470, and Ahren Howey bowled a season-high 467. Trinity Hultquist chipped in a 437, and Kylie Krug added a 413 for the Hawks.
Jacqueline VanFleet led Belvidere North with a 587 series and a 253 high game.
Men’s basketball
Sauk Valley 72, Illinois Valley 52: The Skyhawks pulled away for an Arrowhead Conference win at home after leading just 34-30 at halftime.
Jake Gaither finished with 14 points and two steals, Devon House had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Andre Brandon added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Sauk Valley (11-11, 3-3).
Riek Riek had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks, LA Fayne added 10 points and four assists, and Atem Agot stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Skyhawks. Jalen Johnson added three points and three assists, and Davin Fields-Johnson chipped in two points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Women’s basketball
Sauk Valley 79, Illinois Valley 62: The Skyhawks led 38-30 at halftime and 55-46 through three quarters, then pulled away with a 24-16 scoring edge in the fourth for an Arrowhead Conference win at home.
Hailey Walters hit seven 3-pointers and poured in 27 points for Sauk Valley (7-14, 3-3), one of four Skyhawks in double figures. Skylar Savage and Jenna Johnson both scored 11 points, and Rachel Barrett added 10. Caylyn Kimmel hit two 3s and finished with eight points, Ainsleigh Hendrix scored seven points, and Nakiya Rascon chipped in five.
Natali Haynes had 18 points, Jenisis Greening scored 10, and Sophie Harris added nine for IVCC.