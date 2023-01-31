SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Clark Bonnewell

In just his second year as a bowler, Dixon sophomore Clark Bonnewell has already established himself as one of the best in the area. He placed 75th individually at the IHSA State Meet this past weekend, rolling a six-game series of 1,185 – including a high games of 233 in the morning and 223 in the afternoon – to miss the cut for finals by five spots and 16 pins.
To get to the state meet, he finished 13th individually at the Rockford Guilford Sectional on Jan. 21 at Don Carter Lanes, rolling a six-game series of 1,286 with high games of 261, 256, 248 and 207 to qualify for the state meet. He also had a 1,138 at the Dixon Regional on Jan. 14.
Bonnewell has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What was the key to the your success in just your second season of bowling?
Bonnewelll: A key to my success as a bowler is putting in the time and effort. I spent hours upon hours practicing during the season and during the offseason. Some days I would spend up to 6 hours just practicing. When I’m not bowling for the high school, I also do a lot of scholarship tournaments. I also make some friends doing that, and I keep up with other bowlers around the state and even the country.
After making it to state this season, what goals have you set for yourself for next season?
Bonnewell: This upcoming season, my biggest goal is to surpass an average of 220. After an 85-pin increase between the last two seasons, I believe that this goal would be possible. I also want to make it to sectionals as a team, and for me to place in the top 3 as an individual. Then I believe we would be able to send two or three bowlers to the state meet. My goal for the state meet next season would be to make it to Day 2 and place in the top 20.
What’s your favorite part about bowling at Dixon?
Bonnewell: My favorite part about bowling for Dixon has to be because of how new our team is. Also since there isn’t much history behind Dixon High School Bowling, I’d like to be a part of some records being set and seeing records being set by me and other athletes on the team.
What’s your favorite thing about bowling overall?
Bonnewell: The best thing about bowling, in my opinion, is meeting other athletes who are super passionate about the sport. For all of the tournaments I have bowled in, both high school and during the offseason, I have met some amazing people who I will be friends with for a long time. It’s really an amazing experience hanging out with these other athletes and bowling with them, too.
What’s your favorite memory of Dixon bowling?
Bonnewell: I have this one memory that was actually at the State Meet this past weekend down in O’Fallon. I had my practice session next to some of my friends I had met outside of the high school season, and my first shot ended up being a spare. Then I was throwing strike after strike after strike. One of my friends came over to me and said, “That’s why you have three of those balls,” and then he laughed. I struck out with that ball for a 290, and there were a couple of teams and coaches that came up to me and congratulated me. That game tied my high score as of now, which was cool.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Bonnewell: I don’t really watch many movies or TV, but many people have told me that Kingpin is a really good movie, so I’ll have to give it a watch sometime.
What is your perfect meal?
Bonnewell: I like most foods, and I’m always up to try something new.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Bonnewell: If I were to choose any superpower, I would pick consistency over anything else. Keeping up a routine, especially in bowling, gives you a healthy mindset to be in.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Bonnewell: I don’t listen to music before, during, or after bowling, but I will imagine a song in my head to stay focused or get pumped up.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you, and why?
Bonnewell: My older sister is in the Air Force, and we are going to the UK to visit her and my brother-in-law, Shane, over Spring Break. Also, I really want to travel all over the U.S. to bowl in tournaments. I have already traveled to tournaments all over Illinois, Wisconsin, and even Kansas.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Bonnewell: My favorite class is Early Bird P.E. Every morning I get get ready and drive over to school knowing it’s going to be a good morning. I have plenty of friends in that class, so it prepares me for my day.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Bonnewell: My favorite professional athlete has to be Kyle Troup. His release is so smooth, and every time I’ve talked to him he has been an amazing person, and pretty funny.
You get to have dinner and talk bowling with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Bonnewell: I would have a dinner with AJ Johnson, Packy Hanrahan, and François Lavoie. Talking about bowling with these guys would be amazing. From the mental game and the physical game, there would be so much to talk about and learn.