SVM area roundup: Dixon girls bowling downs Dakota at home, Newman girls basketball falls to Hall on the road

The Dixon girls bowling team completed a three-game sweep Monday afternoon, defeating Dakota 2,486-2,058 at Plum Hollow.
Grace DeBord led the Duchesses with a 527 series and match-high game of 204, while Autumn Swift followed with a 510, Olivia Gingras chipped in a 425, Addison Cox and Danica O’Rourke rolled a pair of 376s, and Everett Tate added a 272.
Madison Marrisett led the Indians with a 417.
Western Big 6 Tournament: Host Sterling knocked down 4,802 pins to finish fourth out of six teams at the conference tournament at Blackhawk Lanes. Geneseo took the team championship with 4,967, while United Township came in second with 4,887.
Olivia Barton bowled the second-highest six-game series overall (1,093) and the third-highest game (221), and Hannah Conderman contributed the fifth-highest series (1,064) for the fourth-place Golden Warriors. Katelyn Garcia-Redmond rolled a 988 and Hailey Conderman tallied a 915 in six-game series, while Emily Doss rolled a 504 in four games and Loralei Michels bowled a 238 in two games for Sterling.
Galesburg’s Maddie Fowler rolled a 1,153 for the individual championship.
Girls basketball
Hall 37, Newman 27: The Red Devils trailed the Comets 17-15 at halftime, but seized the momentum with a 12-2 third-quarter run and never looked back.
Newman was led by Lucy Oetting with nine points, Madison Duhon with seven points, five rebounds and two steals, and Jess Johns with six points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Helen Papoccia chipped in a 3-pointer to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Comets.
McKenna Christiansen scored 12 points to lead Hall, while Kennedy Wozniak scored 10 points and Promise Giacometti added nine points.
Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40: After a 16-16 halftime tie, the Storm surged to a win with a 37-24 second-half scoring advantage.
Bureau Valley’s Kate Salisbury scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, while also grabbing 10 rebounds in the game; Kate Stoller dished four assists.
Kewanee was led by Mya Dearing with 17 points.
West Carroll 50, Pearl City 49, OT: The Thunder trailed the Wolves by five points at halftime, forced overtime with a 22-17 second-half run, then outlasted them in the extra period for a NUIC win.
Leaders for West Carroll were Karissa Andrews with 17 points, Caitlyn Stingley and Emma Randecker with nine points each, and Abbey Skiles with seven points.
Brea Musser and Kenzee Evans paced Pearl City with 14 points apiece, while Fallyn Endress added 12 points.
Ashton-Franklin Center 52, South Beloit 20: The Raiders built a 20-8 first-quarter lead, widened it to 37-10 by halftime, and cruised to a 32-point win over the Sobos.
Alexis Schwarz led AFC with 13 points, while Brianna Gonnerman scored 12 points and Taylor Jahn added 11 points.
Taniyah Crawford and McKenah Tyrrell led South Beloit with seven and six points.