SVM area roundup: Polo girls rout Milledgeville at home; Dixon girls fall to St. Viator on the road

The Polo Marcos rolled to an 11-point first-quarter lead, then outscored the Milledgeville Missiles by 22 over the next two quarters to pull away for a 57-23 win on Wednesday night at Polo.
Lindee Poper and Camrynn Jones led the Marcos with 14 points apiece, while Courtney Grobe added nine points, five assists and four steals; Jones nabbed three steals, snagged four rebounds and dished three assists, and Poper grabbed six boards to go with three assists, two blocks and two steals.
Lilianna Smith and Marissa Sturrup led the Missiles with eight and seven points, and Olivia Schurman added five points.
Girls basketball
St. Viator 50, Dixon 41: The Duchesses played the Lions to a 23-point halftime tie, but were outscored 16-11 in the fourth quarter to lose the nonconference game.
Leading Dixon were Harvest Day with 15 points, Katie Drew with nine points, Hannah Steinmeyer with six points, 13 rebounds and five steals, and Kait Knipple with six points.
Meghan Hayes and Grace Gerdes-Grabowy paced St. Viator with 12 points apiece.
Warren 55, West Carroll 33: The Warriors built a 34-21 halftime lead, then finished off the Thunder with a 10-6 fourth-quarter run.
Leaders for West Carroll were Kendal Asay with 10 points, Karissa Andrews with nine points and Caitlyn Stingley with six points.
Wrestling
LaSalle-Peru 45, Rock Falls 31: The Rockets won five contested matches and earned one win by forfeit, but came up short on the road against the Cavaliers.
Aaron Meenen (120), Ryan McCord (160), Emmanuel Jamison (170) and Kelly Hicks (182) won by pin, while Korbin Oligney (145) won by decision for Rock Falls.
Morrison splits at St. Bede Triangular: The Mustangs defeated St. Bede 33-27 and fell to Orion 66-15.
Zach Milder (132) and Logan Baker (160) won by pin, and Camden Pruis (138) won by decision for Morrison’s three contested wins against Orion; Milder won in 11 seconds.
The Mustangs won five contested matches and picked up one win by forfeit to edge St. Bede. Zach Milder (138), Baker (160) and Brady Anderson (152) won by pin, while Levi Milder (126) won by injury default and Carson White (132) won by decision.
Fulton swept at own triangular: The Steamers fell to Rockridge 48-24 and Riverdale 60-9.
Braiden Damhoff (285) won by pin and Zane Pannell (170) won by decision for Fulton’s two contested wins against Riverdale.
Pannell won his Rockridge match by pin, and the Steamers picked up three forfeit wins in the loss to the Rockets.