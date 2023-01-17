SVM Athlete of the Week: Polo’s Lindee Poper

After returning from an injury suffered before the season, Polo senior center Lindee Poper has been integral to the Marcos’ recent success. They have won five of their last six games, and she scored in double figures in all of them. She had a triple-double in a 53-41 win over Genoa-Kingston on Jan. 12, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds & 11 blocked shots. She also had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks & 2 assists in a 54-34 win over Pearl City on Jan. 14; and 18 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals & 2 blocks in a 48-39 win over AFC on Jan. 10. She had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocked shots & 2 assists in a 53-43 win over Forreston on Jan. 6; she had 12 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals & 2 blocks in a 50-37 loss to Amboy on Jan. 4; and she had 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks & 2 steals in a 44-21 win over Dakota on Dec. 30.
Poper has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key to the team’s recent run of success?
Poper: We are finally all healthy and are beginning to click as a team.
What goals have you set the season for yourself? For the team?
Poper: This season I set a goal to have fun and make the most out of my last year. As a team, I think that we really want to be successful and also have fun.
How tough has it been battling through injury and illness early on this season?
Poper: It was extremely tough, it kind of felt like everything was going wrong. My teammates, coaches, and family supported me through my recovery, which helped me a lot.
What’s your favorite part about playing basketball at Polo?
Poper: Being able to represent a great community.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Poper: The feeling you get after a good win.
What’s your favorite memory of Polo basketball?
Poper: There are so many, but one is beating Newman my freshman year to advance to the regional championship.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Poper: Sixteen Candles and Stranger Things
What is your perfect meal?
Poper: Any kind of pasta dish with a Dr. Pepper.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Poper: I would like to be able to fly so then I could get places so much faster.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Poper: I don’t really listen to music before games, but whatever my teammates play in the locker room will fire me up.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Poper: Any song by Fleetwood Mac.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you, and why?
Poper: I would travel to Italy, because the scenery looks really pretty and the food also looks delicious.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Poper: Physics, because I really like the material covered and my teacher.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Poper: The Chicago Sky and Candace Parker
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Poper: Paige Bueckers, Micheal Jordan, and Candace Parker, because I feel like all of these people have so much knowledge and stories from the game.