SVM area roundup: Newman girls pull away to beat Kewanee

The Newman girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter surge to pick up a Three Rivers East win on Monday night in Sterling, defeating Kewanee 42-37.
Newman (5-15, 2-5 TRAC East) led 17-2 by the end of the first quarter and 20-13 by halftime, but was forced to rally in the fourth after Kewanee tied the game 28-28 heading into the fourth.
Jess Johns had a double-double to lead the Comets, scoring 18 points and pulling down 21 rebounds while also blocking three shots. Madison Duhon had 10 points and four rebounds, and Lucy Oetting added eight points and nine rebounds. Helen Papoccia chipped in six points and three steals for Newman, while Lauryn Francque finished with five rebounds and Amiya Rodriguez grabbed four boards.
Mya Dearing had 10 points, and Emma Crofton scored nine to lead the Boilermakers.
Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28: The Storm cruised to a Three Rivers East victory in Manlius.
Bureau Valley led 19-7 after the first quarter and 38-13 at halftime.
Morrison 70, Sherrard 59: The Fillies pulled away from a 35-32 halftime lead with a 35-17 scoring edge in the second half in a Three Rivers West win at home.
Shelby Veltrop had 24 points, and Camryn Veltrop scored 20 to lead Morrison, which trailed 18-14 after the opening quarter. Jordan Eads hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 17 points, and Diana Robbins was 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Fillies, who shot 20 for 30 from the foul line as a team.
Madison Pickens hit three 3s and led Sherrard with 19 points, while Elivia Meskan finished with 15 points, and Kyla Elsbury hit two 3s and had 12 points.
Boys basketball
AFC 63, Orangeville 53: The Raiders outscored the Broncos 22-14` in the fourth quarter to pull away for an NUIC crossover win on the road.
Carson Rueff poured in 29 points to pace AFC, which led 21-14 after one quarter, 27-25 at halftime, and 41-39 through three periods. Jordan Harris hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Kaleb Goldman added 11 points.
Cody Wirth’s 20 points led Orangeville.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,779, Dixon 2,597: The Golden Warriors won the first two games to top the rival Duchesses at Blackhawk Lanes.
Olivia Barton had a 559 series and a 200 high game to lead Sterling, while Hannah Conderman rolled a 509 series. Katleynn Garcia-Redmond had a 469, Loralei Michels added a 456, Emily Doss bowled a 421, and Hailey Conderman added a 365.
Grace DeBord’s 499 series led the way for Dixon, and Allison Coss added a 489 series and a 187 high game. Olivia Gingras rolled a 466 series, Leslie Pettorini had a 436, Addison Cox bowled a 403, and Maddie Kirby chipped in a 304.
Boys bowling
Sterling 3,340, Erie-Prophetstown 2,394: The Golden Warriors rolled past the Panthers at Blackhawk Lanes.
Dylan Doss closed out his match-high 643 series with games of 222 and 226, and Shea Hanson had a 226 second game in his 570 series for Sterling. Tristan Oelrichs had a 553 series and 200 third game, and Mikah Hernandez opened his 537 series with a 214 game. Mason Near (244) rolled two games, while Gio Cantu bowled a 226 game. Alex Finn (186), Ethan Reyes (143) and Daniel Bentz (138) also bowled games for the Warriors, as all nine seniors competed on Senior Night.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 471 series and 172 high game, and Ethan Otten rolled a 450 series. Keith Goodson had a 433, Robert Winters bowled a 400, Shawn Chandler added a 382, and Billy Boggs-Chavez chipped in a 258.
Dixon 3,248, South Beloit 1,770: The Dukes dominated all three games to beat a five-person South Beloit squad at Plum Hollow.
Clark Bonnewell rolled games of 237, 237 and 255 in a 729 series for Dixon, while Wyatt Miller had a 219 second game in his 589 series. David Laird had a 584 series with a 206 first game and a 213 third game, and Cody Geil opened his 580 series with a 211 game. Oliver Haverland (475 series) and Sam Gingras (291) also competed for the Dukes.
Reece Binder opened his 593 series with games of 218 and 248 for the Sobos.
Boys swimming
Sterling 113, Clinton (Iowa) 56: The Water Warriors won all 11 varsity races in a road win across the Mississippi River.
Conner Porter and Skylar Drolema both won two individual events and two relays for Sterling. Porter won the 200 IM (2:17.59) and the 500 freestyle (5:19.65), while Drolema took the 50 freestyle (22.94 seconds) and the 100 free (50.54). They both teamed up with Peter Garland and Connor Pham to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.39) and 200 freestyle relay (1:37.93).
Garland also won the 200 freestyle (1:59.37), and Pham won the 100 butterfly (1:00.30). Patrick Riley won the 100 backstroke (1:07.33), Evan Scott won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.89), and those two teamed with Dale Johnson and Jack Graves to take the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.38).